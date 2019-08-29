Aug. 29, 1919
L.J., the 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. N.T. Sorensen of 629 Garfield St., is the victim of an unfortunate accident which occurred about 8:30 a.m. today. A powder-cap exploded in his hand while the little boy was playing near the home of Dr. S.C. Moore on East Division Street. He was taken to Mercy Hospital immediately where it was found necessary to amputate the first two fingers of his left hand. His right hand received some slight bruises. Just where he got the cap or how it happened to explode, the boy has not been in a condition to explain.
Aug. 29, 1969
Two hits, a near miss and a potentially dangerous situation accounted for four Cadillac Fire Department runs Thursday afternoon and today. The first call was received at 1:48 p.m. Thursday to the Lowell Shore residence at 629 E. Garfield St. An overheated stovepipe was blamed for a fire that caused minor damage to the roof. Firemen were called out again at 2:58 to extinguish a grass fire. The fire was of an undetermined origin. Odors were enough to have the fire department called to the Wexford County Courthouse at 9:57 p.m. The odors came from an electric water heater that had been left plugged in and left in a bucket. The water had boiled out of the bucket and the electric heater had given off the odor. This morning at 10:50, firemen responded to a call at the Cadillac Printing Company to flush spilled alcohol down a drain.
Aug. 29, 1994
Some members of the Cadillac AMVETS shipped out for World War II duty from the former train station that now houses their post. The building on West Cass Street holds important memories for them, but those memories seemed to be crumbling into dust as the need for repairs exceeded the AMVETS’s limited funds. “Our first estimate (for repairs) was almost $80,000 and that scared us,‘ said Loren Howell, an AMVETS trustee. With the help of fund-raisers, a loan and a new, lower estimate, repair work on the building has begun. Workers are removing damaged portions of the outer walls so they can be replaced with new brick and cement. One of those working on the building is Eric Olson of Cadillac. He pointed out the rounded plaster ceiling as he waited for another worker with a forklift to load construction supplies through a breach in the walls. Earlier this year, the AMVETS planned to sell the building to anyone willing to save it because they could not afford the repairs. A member of the post then talked with other contractors and found one willing to do the work for less.
