Today in history: Holly Road sewer work slated to start May 29

May 11, 1933
Applications to sell the new 3.2 beer were approved by the City Commission Tuesday evening for two hotels, four restaurants, one fraternal club and three grocery store. Only one application was deferred, that being made by Wesley Cowan, whose length of residence will be further investigated to see if it conforms with the law. The applicants approved were: The Northwood Hotel, Frank Holmquist, John B. Olson, Tom Miller, Mike Poulias, Glen D. Nelson, Elks club, Guy O. Game, William F. Beaudoin and J.D. Widgren. Poulias and Widgren asked for licenses for a 12 months’ period; Holmquist for a three-month period and the others for a half year. The commission met in special session to consider these applications and after discussing the law and examining the applications, it was discovered by City Attorney Yearnd that each applicant and his place of business had to be investigated before approval could be given. Thereupon Mayor pro-tem Reiser named commissioners Anderson and Brehm a special investigating committee and a recess was taken while they made a hurried tour of inspection. Their report was favorable, with the exception of the one application deferred as mentioned above.
May 11, 1973
Work is scheduled to start May 29 on the Holly Road sewer project, City Manager Donald Mason said today. Materials and equipment will be moving onto the site during the preceding week. Pipe will be piled along the route in such a manner as to not infringe upon private property, he added. MacLean Construction Co. of Ludington is the contractor. The firm has a 120-day completion date target. The project will begin at the north end of Holly Road, at South Street, and will run the total length of Holly, including Petrie Road, Barbara, Vine and George streets, and about 900 feet along Sunnyside Drive, west of Petrie Road. Total project cost is estimated at $270,000 with the city’s share to be $50,000 and property owners to pay $220,000 on special assessment. The project also calls for revising and enlarging the wet wall at the South Street intersection, Mason said. City ordinance provides that owners of adjacent properties must hook up with a new sewer line as soon as it is completed unless they request and are granted up to a two-year delay by the City Commission. This ordinance is being reviewed toward revision and clarification of its provisions.
May 11, 1998
The key to promoting sexual abstinence among teens is communicating between parents and teens. Too often parents rely on schools for sex education, said Linda Clark, women’s health nurse practitioner at District Health Department No. 10 here. “We get into schools and teach growth and development in fourth and fifth grade,” she said. “The next time we talk about this very important issue is maybe in the seventh grade, then 10th grade.” Formidable junior high years are not only a period when bodies mature but peer pressure increases. Clark, who leads the local abstinence coalition, said during those years it’s important to impress the dangers of pregnancy and sexually-transmitted diseases. “When they’re changing the most, we’re not there,” Clark said. Her thoughts are timely. Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported the rate of babies born to teen mothers decreased more in Michigan than other states. Members of the abstinence coalition, which also educates on drug and alcohol dangers, are currently reviewing sex education curriculum to augment what’s taught in schools. “We want to get out there and help parents with anything they need,” Clark said. Key for parents, she added, is not waiting for questions. “Parents say to me, ‘I’m ready to talk about sex as soon as they come and ask me,’” Clark said. “Remember at that age, it’s natural to push away from your parents.”
