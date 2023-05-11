Today in history: Holly Road sewer work slated to start May 29

Pictured is a clip from the May 11, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Everett Chase runs the large vacuum cleaner along the corridors of the hospital to keep them dust-free. The male janitors also keep the non-carpeted corridors mopped and waxed and do most of the other heavier cleaning. There are six full time janitors on the housekeeping staff which is directed by Mrs. Frank Majerle.”