March 11, 1920
Cadillac today received sufficient coal to satisfy all needs for several days and by that time the railroads are expected to bring in much more fuel. The Ann Arbor railroad diverted four cars of coal to local industries today, Agent B.F. Mooney announced this noon. The Cadillac Produce Co., the Northern Chair Co., the Kol Ben Wheel Co., and the Cummer Manufacturing Co., were each given a car. The Acme Motor Truck Co., was offered a car but has received shipments which will enable it to open Monday, as planned, without other help, it told the railroad. Five cars of domestic fuel and another car of industrial coal arrived over the Pennsylvania lines from Grand Rapids this morning which with the warm weather is sufficient to relieve all shortage conditions. The fuel committee of the Exchange Club, revived by President C.J. Helm Tuesday, obtained this coal for Cadillac. The Acme Motor Truck Co., had a man in Grand Rapids hurrying up fuel and material shipments for that plant and he also looked up the fuel situation getting track of four cars or coal held by brokers. Through Mr. Helm, the Acme local dealers took over these four cars, Huckleberry and Watson buying three and F.E. Baldwin one. The Pennsylvania got in three of these cars early today and two other cars originally consigned to George Stewart as well as a car for the Acme. The Baldwin yards expect theirs later today. With coal on hand at all dealers and plenty of wood in sight the domestic fuel situation is not expected to worry Cadillac again this season. The Exchange Club committee will continue to work to get local shipments, however, by tracing cars rolling to dealers here.
March 11, 1970
Petitions are being circulated by members of the Cadillac Police Officers Association in an effort to keep the manpower strength of the police and fire departments at current levels. The intent of the petition is to create a public safety ordinance to provide minimum numbers of personnel on the departments. The petition requests 15 officers on the police roster and 17 firemen for the fire department. Harry Hagstrom, president of the officers’ association, said, “I hope the commission will see fit to honor our petition by acceptance.‘ Hagstrom said signatures totaling 15% of the ballots cast in the last election for mayor were required for the ordinance. “We are near the necessary number now,‘ he stated shortly after noon. City Manager Donald Mason reported that with 15% of the total valid signatures the petitioners could present their petition at the city commission meeting Monday night. The commission could then reinstate the men lost in the reduction of the two forces or reject the petition. With 15% of valid signatures the petitioners could request a special election in the event that the commission would reject the petition, according to Mason.
March 11, 1995
Most boards of review in the Cadillac area begin meeting Monday, but not many property owners are expected to show up. That’s because assessment increases for 1995 are limited to 2.6% and the modest increases are not expected to raise much protest. But area assessors expect there will still be some confusion on the assessment notices they recently mailed. “We need to make a complete change in the system that took 100 years to perfect, and here we’re changing it in one year,‘ said Wexford County Equalization Director Jay Roundhouse. “It’s going to be confusing the first couple of years until everybody gets used to it.‘ Proposal A, the property tax reform measure passed last year, limits assessment increases to 5% or the Consumer Price Index (inflation) for last year, whichever is lower. Because the 1994 CPI was 2.6, that is the maximum increase most property owners will see on their assessments. However, the assessment notices recently mailed out contain both the amounts property owners would have been assessed without Proposal A, and the amount of their actual assessment.
