Sept. 17, 1920
Lloyd Ferris was arrested by Trooper Donald Esterline of the State Police for speeding on Haring Street at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The trooper testified that Ferris was driving at a rate of 30 miles an hour. Ferris said he had no speedometer and did not know how fast he was going. Warren C. Heustis of the Buick garage was told by one of the state troopers to appear in court this morning because an old Buick car, which had been standing on the Fair Grounds for two days, had but one license plate. Mr. Heustis appeared as requested but no trooper came to press the charge and E.J. Millington dismissed the case. Patrolman Dan Levin warned the state police against parking a truck lengthwise on Mitchell Street and was forced to argue the merits of the case with the troopers before the truck was parked on the angle specified by the ordinance.
Sept. 17, 1970
In an effort to combat litter and pollution the Lake County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted an ordinance that prohibits the sale of beverages in throw-away containers. The resolution was adopted Monday. It will be sent to Gov. William Milliken. The ordinance specified a throw-away container as: "Any device made of glass or metal used for the purpose of holding or containing either soft drinks or beer and the title to which the seller intends to pass with the sale of the contents." A spokesman for the board Attorney Edward Kaplan said Lake County is basically a tourist area and the need for clean lakes and streams is imperative. He also said the board didn't think the ordinance would end littering but that it might get other communities to pass similar ordinances and put pressure on producers of the throw-aways to switch to returnable containers. The ordinance if approved would take effect April 1, 1971 and carries with it a $100 fine and/or a sentence of 90 days in jail.
Sept. 17, 1995
When Cadillac alumni football players from the 1940s and 1950s gather in the stands today, the coach who led many of them to perfect seasons will be with them. Hi Becker, Cadillac coach from 1948-1960, will attend today's homecoming game against Chippewa Hills. Becker was named Coach of the Year while in Cadillac and he is best remembered for coaching the Vikings to 26 wins in a row over three and a half seasons. "Cadillac was where we raised our kids, so it is just like home," said Beth Becker, Hi's wife. Beth said she has "so many memories" of their years in Cadillac. They include rivalries with Traverse City, Petoskey and Holland. "I don't know what year it was, but there was a bet between the two Chris-Craft plants in Holland and Cadillac," Beth said. "The men at the Holland plant made an impeccable steel hat. There weren't any seams. We won 26-19 and there is a picture of Hi wearing the hat." Beth added that Cadillac High School may have the hat for memorabilia, if it wants it. The Beckers are still great Cadillac football fans. Beth Becker's predictions for today's game against Chippewa Hills? "I expect Cadillac to whomp 'em," she said. Hi finished his coaching career at Saginaw Arthur Hill in 1966, finishing with a 122-80-12 record in 25 years. Hi is recovering from a stroke he suffered earlier this year and has difficulty speaking. But he will know everyone around him and everything happening on the field, Beth said. The Beckers live in Gladwin, where Beth grew up. They plan to be in the stands when Cadillac plays in Gladwin Sept. 29.
