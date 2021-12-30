Dec. 30, 1921
Found — One perfectly good moonshine still. Made of copper. Neatly coiled worm. Capacity about three gallons. Owner may recover same by identifying property. Police Headquarters. The still referred to in the above classified ad was found down the river by several boys who discovered the apparatus wrapped in a burlap sack and reposing on the bank of the Clam. The coil of the still contained about half a horn of spirits indicating the recent use of the still, it is believed by the officers. Chief Ernest Harris believes that the owner would not take a lot for the still as it is an excellent piece of work and the coil alone is worth two dollars, stated a plumber who examined the appliance. It is urged by the employees of the city hall that the owner either come and get his still or send the formula for mash so the big copper can will not collect verdigris through disuse. It is not predicted that the former owner of the still will start any replevin action. The hills of Kentucky have been little on the valley of the Clam when it comes to local talent distilling, as the increasing pile of salvaged apparatus in the basement of city hall will testify.
Dec. 30, 1971
A final order of determination from the Department of Natural Resources Commission, Water Resources Commission, prompted action Wednesday night by the Cadillac City Commission to issue general obligation bonds to finance the local share of the cost of expansion at the sewage treatment plant. In other actions, the commission again put off a decision on snowmobile routes in the city, adopted an ordinance requiring all employees to live in the city, introduced an ordinance to go along with the new law lowering the “legal” age to 18 and considered a number of other items. The city has been under order for the past couple of years to construct facilities at the sewage treatment plant for removal of phosphates before the affluent is dumped into the Clam River. The city has not met the stipulated schedule and the WRC issued the final order this month, setting a deadline for completion of the project by Dec. 1, 1972. The order charged that the city discharges affluent into the Clam River which empties into Lake Michigan, contributing to the aging of lakes and streams and constituting unlawful pollution.
Dec. 30, 1996
The U.S. 131 Area Development Association doesn’t want state officials to forget the stalled U.S. 131 Cadillac bypass. A 14-county meeting is being planned Jan. 9 in Cadillac to help further that effort. Details will be announced before the meeting. A gas tax increase or other fundraising method is seen as perhaps the only way the bypass will be built. “We want to keep issues regarding the gas tax on the front burner,” said Joy Gaasch, a director of the association’s Wexford County chapter and director of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce. Gaasch said the association and various chambers of commerce are trying to set up meetings with Michigan Department of Transportation officials to discuss economic development plans, how MDOT is trying to cut costs and related issues. With the Cadillac bypass expected to be well underway, the association had hoped to turn its attention further north and far south in 1997. If all had gone according to plan, they could have watched finalization of plans for the next stretch to Manton and the route north from there to connect with I-75, as well as progress on selecting a route for the last stretch near the Indiana state line. Instead, construction of the Cadillac bypass is still stalled by the state’s lack of funds for new highway construction. Gov. John Engler’s statement at the October Governor’s Breakfast in Cadillac still stands: no bypass until the state raises more funds.
