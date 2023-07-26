Today in history: hoppers in county not very numerous

Pictured is a clip from the July 25, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. "This fishing trip taken Tuesday by Calvin Ronk and Joey Serafano, both of Cadillac, turned out to be a rather wet experience due to lack of floatation on their raft. The boys didn't let the water in Lake Cadillac dampen their spirits though, catching two average size rock bass before it was decided to call it a day."