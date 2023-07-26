Today in history: hoppers in county not very numerous

July 26, 1923
“Grasshoppers are not expected to do much damage to growing crops and truck gardens in the vicinity of Cadillac,” H.L. Barnum, official of the Michigan Potato Growers Exchange, said today. While quite a few hoppers are hatching out, the abundance of green food and frequency of rainfall in this district should make a difference in their diet. In dry seasons when the grass and shrubbery in uncultivated sections is unpalatable to the hoppers they devour the fresh leaves of new growths in the farmers’ fields and attack the vegetable gardens. Wexford County farmers have waged war for several years in an effort to control the pests and it is believed that the number of the insects this year will be less. Reports from the northern part of Wexford County and Charlevoix County state that many grasshoppers are hatching in the cutover lands and are starting for grain and alfalfa fields.
July 26, 1973
Sites to accommodate several facilities in a campus complex type development are being sought in the Cadillac trading area for construction of a human resources facility. Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Gibson, said certain members of the Planning Commission, Monday night, appeared to have made up their minds to oppose rezoning a site on Seneca Place before listening to his arguments. The county had purchased 9.4 acres of land along Seneca Place, north of Chestnut Street, and planned to build an office complex to house two units of health and the social services functions. A request to have the site rezoned to permit the office facility had been filed with the City Commission. Gibson said he disagrees with the nearly 100 persons who signed a petition protesting the change on the basis that increased traffic would be the effect. Gibson contends the traffic patterns are already established in the area and that the county would develop at the north end of the site first, closing any access from Chestnut Street. He said he also feels the change would not violate the zoning pattern in the area. Invitations to have the building located at Buckley or Manton have been extended from those communities but, Gibson said, “We can’t have as many people as are served out of Cadillac by these services going that far for service.”
July 26, 1998
With his arm extended, thumb up and belongings thrown over his shoulder, David Porteous backpedalled along the edge of an East Lansing road. Like the typical freshman 25 years ago, he was without a car while attending Michigan State University. In order to get home to Reed City he hitchhiked. Moments after he set foot on that weekend trip, a car stopped and offered a ride. “Where are you headed?” “Reed City.” “I can take you as far as Mount Pleasant.” What followed proved to be more than just a ride. Conversation ensued, and Porteous quickly learned that the 21-year-old who picked him up was managing a campaign for a prospective state representative from Mount Pleasant. “He went on about his vision of running a campaign and smaller government,” Porteous said. “I was impressed they were both 21, and so fundamental and conservative. That helped inspire me to get into public service.” The driver of the car was Senate Majority Leader Dick Posthumus. The campaign he managed won John Engler the governor’s slot. Porteous, now a Reed City lawyer was on hand in Lansing this week when Posthumus was named as Engler’s running mate for the November election. It was another announcement that Porteous is particularly proud of, however. Engler endorsed Porteous for a seat on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. He seeks to replace Jack Shingleton.
