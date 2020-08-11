Aug. 11, 1920
John Bush, 19, this morning was sentenced to spend 20 days in the county jail and his brother-in-law, Frank Nelson, 23, was given 60 days for stealing lumber from a house being built by William Loomis. They were using the lumber for firewood. Young Bush has served a term in the Industrial School at Lansing and was recently released from a probationary period for shoplifting from the Nichols-Mertz store. No alternative fines were part of the sentence given Bush and Nelson by Judge E.J. Millington and the sheriff was requested to keep the young men apart while they are serving their sentences. Herman Mamerow, who lives near the slaughterhouse, was found in a woodshed on North Mitchell Street last evening by the chief of police. He had two partially emptied bottles of Jamaica ginger on his person and a liberal supply inside. He was assessed a $10 fine and $3 costs, which he paid. Albert Swanson, who lives in a nearby village, was arrested for driving without a license. He later produced his license which he had left at home. The police have orders to arrest all persons driving without licenses ready for inspection at all times.
Aug. 11, 1970
Three horses went down Saturday afternoon during harness racing at the Northern District Free Fair, one driver rushed to Mercy Hospital for emergency treatment was credited with a "spectacular" retrieve of a runaway horse. All three spilled on the north turn of the fairgrounds' half-mile flat track. During the second heat of the second race, first division, Good Pel Vicky and Alcona Chief spilled in the west curve of the north turn and Dick (Pommer) Palmer of Caledonia hurt a knee. He was treated and released at the hospital. In this spill, one of the horses bolted at a full gallop, dragging an upset cart behind him, heading around the track. He refused to halt for any number of horsemen who tried to stop him and the outrider gave chase, latching onto the flying reins at first grab. Linda calmed the frightened racer and walked him back to the stables.
