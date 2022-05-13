May 13, 1922
The concert of the Acme Band drew the largest crowd which Mercy Hospital had ever known, visitors taking advantage of the observance of Hospital Day to inspect the local institution. The rather chilly weather, following a shower Friday, did not seem to bother the crowd, as the corridors of the institution and the street and lawn were crowded last evening. Many local residents who never had been in Mercy Hospital visited it yesterday. The Sisters reported today that the X-ray and operating rooms seemed of most interest to the callers.
May 13, 1972
A Food Stamp Program will begin June 1 in Wexford County, Department of Social Services Director Thomas Armstrong reported. Applications are being mailed to current participants of the Food Commodities Programs (Surplus) and the families should follow the instructions enclosed. Other persons wishing to apply should contact the Wexford County department, on or after May 15, Armstrong said. The Food Stamp Program is administered nationally by the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and operations through the Department of Social Services of each state. The USDA has worked closely with the real and wholesale food industry to plan the role of America’s grocers in the Food Stamp Program. The basic purposes of the program are to increase the flow of food from the nation’s farms through normal marketing channels and to safeguard the health of the nation’s families through better nutrition.
May 13, 1997
Believe it or not, it’s less than two weeks until Memorial Day weekend, the time for bathing suits, boats and barbecues. Meanwhile, it snowed Monday morning. Who’s suffering from the cold, wet weather more than we are? Our plants and our crops. “They’re two weeks behind,” said Fred Wallin, owner/manager of Wallin Farms-Greenhouses and Nursery in Cadillac. “Some of the plant sizings are down this year because of lower light levels. A few plants aren’t blooming as early.” Wallin said this time of the year perennials, shrubs and trees are safe planting, but it’s “too early for annuals.” Cold, wet weather has been the norm lately. “The weather trend is to stay fairly cool, cooler than normal,” said national weather service meteorologist Patrick Bak. Mushroom hunters may be discouraged because of the weather. “Cool weather is a big factor in slowing the mushroom emergence down,” said Jerry Lindquist, county extension director for MSU extension in Osceola County. “But the mushroom crop still looks good.” “There’s plenty of moisture out there, we just need a few warm days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.