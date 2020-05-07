May 7, 1920
John Reiser, of Cobbs and Mitchell Co., ate supper at the American House on Wednesday, April 11, 1882. This fact is attested to by an examination of pages from the American House register of the above date which were found by W.M. Gilhooley, while redecorating the hotel. During the good old days when the recently-found register was new, nearly every guest who sojourned at the Cadillac hostelry brought a horse or a team and these animals were registered along with their drivers. Charles K. Russell was proprietor of the hotel in 1882 and business was excellent even in those early days. Guests are registered from many cities and lumber camps. One entry tells of "J. Silligan Jr., sick man, from a saloon." An interesting item is a charge made for cigars — note the plural — for 15 cents. The blotters of the register contained advertisements of many of the merchants doing business at that time. Most of these business men have since died or removed from Cadillac and their places taken by other and younger men. The older residents of the city will remember these former business men and will say, as did Mr. Gilhooley, "She sure was some town in those days."
May 7, 1970
Cadillac Area Public Schools district taxpayers are facing a major expense in the next few years if recommendations of a University of Michigan study team are fully accepted and instituted. Dr. Ray Kehoe, team leader, told a group of citizens Wednesday night that at least three of the CAPS seven elementary buildings have outlived their normal life span by as much as 15 years and their conditions advocate replacement. In addition, crowding conditions throughout the system are leading to the need for additional secondary buildings, and the April 21 fire in the high school's fourth wing has left the school without adequate industrial training facilities, he said. The citizens met with the U-M team, local school officials and board of education members for nearly three hours Wednesday night. Few questions were posed by the citizens after detailed reports submitted by Kehoe, Charles Lane and Russell West, and Dale McAlvey of Petoskey.
May 7, 1995
Cases of Hepatitis A were discovered in Osceola, Lake and Mecosta counties last week. "We know for sure of three cases and there could be as many as six cases," said Dr. Robert Graham, director of the Central Michigan Health Department. Since the first case was discovered May 1, the health department has tracked it to a person that received the virus while traveling out of state and then spread it to other people at a meeting that was held in Mecosta County. All the people that went to that same meeting have been contacted by the health department and told what to look for, according to Graham. All of the cases that the health department knows of are children. Hepatitis A is a virus which causes inflammation of the liver. Once people catch the virus, they develop a life-long immunity to it, according to Graham. All the people in the area that have been diagnosed with Hepatitis A currently are recovering at home.
