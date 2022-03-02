March 2, 1922
More residences are being cut in on emergency lighting lines in all parts of the city. Practically every section is being reached and while every section is being reached and while every house can not be cut in, those not reached today will be given current as soon as temporary services can be established. Some 15 blocks in all were cleaned up today, making 36 blocks on which city lighting distribution has been restored in the last three days. The power company today asks all persons who have failed to get light when their neighbors get current, to notify the power office. Crews of out of town men are shooting up power leads, but not being familiar with local conditions, naturally will miss many service lines. A Cadillac crew is doing clean up work as fast as possible, but a word to the office will help in completing the temporary service connection work. Power users are urged to start motors slowly and to be sure they are running in the right direction. The company should be notified if the motor runs the wrong way, which is dangerous. The current now gets quite a bump when a big motor is turned on, which makes the lights flicker. There may be a few interruptions from now on, but not many are anticipated. S.W. Webb, district manager of the Consumers Power Co., said this noon that emergency service largely would be established today even on streets where all poles are down. This will be done by lashing poles to stumps or setting new ones if necessary. In some places just one pole will be set, and emergency service wires will be run from these poles to all houses within range.
March 2, 1972
Police are investigating the alleged breaking and entering of a cabin in the Caberfae Ski Area. Several items of furniture were reported missing from the cabin belonging to Dino Messaris of Riverview, Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post reported. Police believe the incident recently reported occurred about five months ago.
March 2, 1997
Answering questions during competition may be hard enough, but imagine having to answer in Japanese. This will be the challenge for two area high school juniors as they compete in the 1997 Japan Bowl in Washington today. Dan Stifler and Jeff Gaunt, who make up the team, both Cadillac High School juniors, will answer questions about Japanese culture and language during an all-day competition. They are currently learning through a distance learning program. Their instructor, Michiko Kobayashi, comes to them through a television satellite link up from Fairfax County, Virginia. Students watch the broadcast on television and participate by telephone from their classroom. About 40 other students from around the greater Cadillac area receive the course. Both students have been studying Japanese for three years, and each has also studied Latin for two years. This weekend’s competition consists of three rounds, two of which are team-oriented questions. One round is made up of 15 questions which can be individually responded to. Not only are the students looking forward to the thrill of competition, but they, and Stifler’s father, Mike, who is chaperoning the trip, are also looking forward to seeing the city’s sights. There’s so much to see in Washington,” said Stifler. “I know we’ll enjoy ourselves immensely,” About 120 national competitors will take part in the bowl.
