July 30, 1920
The new plant of the Cadillac Iron Works on Farrar Street is now enclosed and will be completed in about a month, according to present indications. The factory building is being constructed of cement brick made on Helm brick machines which will be manufactured in the new plant. Large steel-sashed windows will admit plenty of light. The Cadillac Iron Works was incorporated by C.J. Helm, Dr. A.W. Johnstone and Laughlin Van Meter. The new enterprise will be managed by Morton Van Meter, who resigned as manager of the Simplex Wire Wheel Co., to take the executive position at the Iron Works. For a while the operations of the factory will be confined to the manufacture of the Helm Brick Machine Co.'s products, but later the factory may take over other commercial work. The offices of the Helm Brick Machine Co., which are now located in the Masonic building, will be removed to the new plant of the Cadillac Iron Works. Most of the machinery for the new plant is already on the ground and will be installed as soon as the building is ready for occupancy.
July 30, 1970
Department of Corrections officials today confirmed plans to institute a corrections-detention camp at the former Hoxey Job Corps Center site west of Cadillac but details of the plan and progress for opening were not available. One official said he had been instructed to organize a staff for the camp but had not been given a "deadline." However, he added, he is tentatively "aiming" for Sept. 1. An informative public meeting on the new Hoxey detention camp was approved during Tuesday night's meeting of the Economic Development Authority, Wexford County Council. The group considered a communication from the Michigan Department of Corrections proposing a presentation on the Hoxey camp. It was decided to contact officials for an available date around the end of August. It was also reported that a rough draft of a local convention hall study conducted locally by Richard Crain from the Northwest EDA regional office has been compiled. The Wexford EDA group is to meet with Crain Thursday morning to discuss the preliminary report.
July 30, 1995
Ann Leifker sings often at the Cadillac Assembly of God Church and she doesn't get very nervous. She was a little more nervous than usual two weeks ago when she walked on stage in a Nashville recording studio before an audience of about 100 people. "I didn't want my hands to shake," she said. Her nerves subsided after a couple lines and she made it through a polished performance of the gospel song. Leifker and Cindy Eastman, both of Cadillac, traveled to Nashville to perform with at least 40 musicians in a nationally televised talent search for gospel music singers. The show aired Thursday on two cable stations. Viewers have until this Thursday to place votes for their favorite performers. The performers who get the highest ratings could have the chance at a recording contract. The road to Nashville began earlier this summer when a recording company held auditions at a Cadillac hotel. Leifker and Eastman were then invited to compete on the gospel show that aired last week. The trip to Nashville was part of a lifelong progression for Eastman. "I've always had a song in my heart," Eastman said. "Ever since preschool I remember singing a lot." Based on her performance in Nashville, Eastman received a letter last week inviting her to another recording session in Nashville. "I have a lot to think about," she said. "I just have to be cautious and use wisdom as to which step to take." Leifker sang in church choirs before deciding to try solos three years ago. "I always had the desire to sing more," Leifker said. "I finally started to realize that maybe God had given me a gift, so I started pursuing it." Roger Perry of McBain also traveled to Nashville to sing in the same recording company's "Living Legends" show. Perry performs an Elvis impersonation, complete with a full costume. Perry declined the invitation to perform because of fees for the studio recording. He found other studios that accepted auditions at no cost. "I just observed this time," Perry said. Perry said he will try to submit demo tapes to some agencies for a gospel music contract. He will perform in the finals of a karaoke competition at a northern Michigan casino next month.
