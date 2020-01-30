Jan. 30, 1970
More than 450 persons visited the new Cadillac-Wexford Public Library during Thursday’s first-day operations in the new building, officials reported today. Besides those who went to browse and inspect the building, more than 30 new borrowers registered for library cards and 870 books were circulated during the day. Donald Best, director, reported enthusiastic response to the layout and spaciousness of the building, as well as many comments from people on items they had not realized the library carried because of lack of display area in the former building. Not long-overdue books were returned during the first day of the weeklong fine-free period, Best said. Library officials are in hopes that patrons take advantage of the opportunity to make “a donation to the holdings of the new library‘ by returning any library-owned books they may have mistakenly stashed away with their own library materials through the years.
Jan. 30, 1995
Crime in Reed City rose by 12% in 1994 over the previous year, said acting Reed City police chief Lt. William Riemersma. At the same time that criminal complaints rose, the number of arrests rose by just two, Riemersma said. Of the criminal complaints handled by the Reed City Police Department, larceny was the crime handled most often, with 64 incidents reported in 1994. But overall, the biggest complaint handled last year by the Reed City Police Department was the arson fire that destroyed the Osceola County Department of Social Services building. “We had about 1,800 hours wrapped up in that one complaint,‘ Riemersma said. “Although numerous hours were spent on that investigation, it was not the only complaint that involved the expenditure of many productive hours.‘ In his annual report, Riemersma mentions three problem areas that the department has and will try to improve in 1995. Those include a continual lack of enforcement of the city ordinances, a reduction over the past year in traffic enforcement and a lack of patrol coverage and manpower.
