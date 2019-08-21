Aug. 21, 1919
Protests against continuing Missaukee County as a closed county on partridge this year, with every other lower Michigan county open, is being generally heard. Some of these protests have been carried to Lansing and placed before Commissioner John Baird of the game, fish and forestry department. It is not unlikely that steps will be taken to declare Missaukee County open to bird shooting this fall along with the rest of the lower peninsula. Commissioner Baird rather favors the reopening of Missaukee County to bird shooting this fall, it is known. He believes that a closed session on birds in that county would serve to innocently, perhaps, make violators out of many hunters who seek the partridge in the surrounding counties. Inability of the hunters to exactly place the county lines should they be hunting in Wexford, Osceola, Clare Roscommon, Crawford, Kalkaska and Grand Traverse, would bring about a distressing situation and it is the commissioner's idea to avoid this trouble that he favors reopening the close season in Missaukee. Missaukee County in 1918 was closed for two years on birds — dating from September — and for five years on deer. Under the game laws Commissioner Baird is given absolute authority to reopen Missaukee County should an investigation to be conducted by him disclose that the cause formerly threatening the birds with depletion and extermination is now removed. Local sportsmen and residents of Missaukee County who are known to be interested in the reopening of the county for birds this fall to conform to the general action in lower Michigan may take up the matter with Commissioner Baird and rest assured of immediate attention.
Aug. 21, 1969
Three fires swept through 3.5 acres of private land in Springville and Slagle townships Wednesday afternoon, burning over some farm land and into a private pine tree plantation. The fires were caused by the Ann Arbor Railroad Co., according to U.S. Forest Service ranger Ronald Scott. Two of the blazes were in Springville Township and the third in Slagle, Scott said. All were south of Yuma, east of M-37. Fire fighting units of the Forest Service and the Mesick Fire Department were called to the scenes. Scott said the fire spread index had gone up fast in the past few days from a low reading to moderate today and it is predicted to go higher if there is no rain and if anticipated winds move into the area.
Aug. 21, 1994
Cadillac officials are preparing to give new meaning to the term "busting at the seams." Preparations for the Gus Macker basketball tournament, expected to draw about 20,000 people, don't just happen overnight. The Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau and many dozens of volunteers have been busy for the past six months preparing for the Sept. 9-11 event. "Cadillac has done a great job organizing for this event," said Bill Saunders, Gus Macker tournament director. "They are even ahead of schedule. John (Horrigan) and Gary (Hagen) are doing an excellent job of organizing." Horrigan and Hagen are co-chairmen for the Cadillac tournament. Between 50 and 60 basketball courts will be constructed along the lakefront for the expected 900 teams participating, Horrigan said. Earlier this week 600 had registered. "The key to this whole thing is the 400-plus volunteers involved behind the scenes," Horrigan said. "We wouldn't have gotten Gus Macker here in Cadillac without the Chamber."
