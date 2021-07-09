July 9, 1921
Cadillac is hot. The present warm spell has resulted in one of the ice dealers giving up some of his residence district customers to care for downtown business places. The larger ice concern says it cannot supply all domestic users and the result is in doubt. The past winter was an exceedingly open one but considerable ice was stored when it finally formed. The summer season is proving as exceptional a one, however, and an ice famine may develop if there is not some relief from the extremely oppressive heat wave. The weather is so intolerable that the Lyric Theatre has closed until Saturday. During the present extremely hot weather it is the intention of the management to run only Saturdays and Sundays. The annual Congregational Sunday School picnic has been postponed to a date to be announced later owing to the hot dry weather. The bath house at the Park of the Lakes and the bathing beach at the canal is being wired by Holmen Bros. for night bathing. Tuesday proved as unbearable weather as the Fourth, and the government thermometer at the power plant registered 98 degrees again yesterday. Street instruments showed 108 degrees at Mitchell and Harris in the sun, the worst mark of the season. Last night was the coolest in the recent extreme hot spell, however, the official tube dropping to 66 degrees. A breeze also sprang up toward morning, which brought relief to those whose windows were on the right side. Today there is a wind but the Corner Cigar Store instrument showed 78 at 5 a.m. and indications were it would be another blistering day. While Northern Michigan swelters, other sections are having bad storms similar to that of the Fourth which hit Cadillac. Marshall had a cloudburst and Flint suffered considerably. During the last week Southwestern Michigan has had so much rain that late potatoes have rotted in the ground and must be replanted. Washington and flooding injured beans, cucumbers and mint, grains were broken down when ready to cut early owing to hot weather.
July 9, 1996
Police continue to seek leads on an early morning robbery at Prevo's Family Market in Cadillac. An unidentified man robbed the store about 4:10 a.m. Friday and made off with no more than $200 in cash. The suspect is a white male, at least six feet tall, and 25-35 years old. He is thin with shoulder-length sandy blond hair. He was wearing a dark green, hooded sweatshirt, white T-shirt and denim shorts, a report from the Cadillac Police Department states. "To ensure the safety of our associates, we keep a minimal amount of money on hand. That is why we believe such a small amount of money was taken, no more than $200," said Sandy Merrifield, Prevo's human resources coordinator.
