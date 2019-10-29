Oct. 29, 1919
The crowd that attended the lecture by Douglas Malloch in the Presbyterian Church last evening apparently thoroughly enjoyed the Chicago man’s remarks on the topic of “Some Sinners I have met.‘ To attempt to describe the speaker’s heterogeneous mixture of wit, humor and good horse sense is difficult. However, he surely possesses the rare faculty of being able to make an audience laugh and at the same time cause it to think seriously. The lecture was neither heavy or tasteless; it was aerated with sometimes almost stinging wit, dry humor gave an edge to its flavor and it sparkled with brilliant epigrams. Malloch is stimulating, invigorating and refreshing. He has splendid optimism and faith. The poetical offerings of the speaker last evening were quite delightful. They were vibrant with a courage which was dauntless. “Michigan,‘ “The Man Behind‘ and “Today‘ were particularly well received and the applause indicated that the “poet of the woods‘ had quite won his audience.
Oct. 29, 1969
A review of the schedule of events, committee reports on progress, the sale of stock for working capital and addition of one activity in the planned National Ice and Snow Festival were discussed this morning by the special events committee of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce. No theme for the proposed January event has yet been established, it was reported. A community sing has tentatively been added to the Jan. 14 schedule and skating races have been deleted, the report said. A hockey event is still tentative and doesn’t “look promising,‘ it was reported. The sale of stock has been started to provide working capital for the festival and incorporation has also been started, the report said.
Oct. 29, 1994
Sobs filled the Wexford Circuit Courtroom late Friday afternoon. Family and friends of a Cadillac music teacher wiped away tears and hugged, as the four-day, emotion-packed trial ended. The jury had twice found him not guilty. Jury members did not believe he had sexually touched two of his female elementary school students. Crying was also heard from the other side of the courtroom. The girls’ mothers could not understand why the jury did not believe their children — two little girls who testified in an open courtroom that the man had repeatedly touched them on their private parts. Because there were no eyewitnesses to the alleged sexual touching and no physical evidence existing, the trial hinged on the credibility of the two girls’ testimony. In his closing arguments, defense attorney Jeffrey O’Hara told the jury the girls’ testimony was totally unbelievable. In his closing arguments prosecutor Marco Menezes said the four young girls and one woman who came forward to testify in open court that the man had touched sexually should have been enough to convict.
