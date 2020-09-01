Sept. 1, 1920
What was probably the largest crowd that ever assembled in one place in this city, gathered last evening in the block on Mitchell Street between Harris and Mason streets to hear the concert by the Acme Band and watch the dancers at the pavement frolic. The block was cleared of traffic Monday afternoon and the power sprinkler was utilized in flushing the pavement. Fifty pounds of cornmeal was scattered on the street to lessen the friction of dancing on the uneven surface. Strings of flags were strung between the lamp posts and the street was closed by means of large flags suspended at the ends of the enclosed block. The adjacent side streets as far as the alleys were closed and traffic was forced to detour around through the alleys east and west of Mitchell Street. The Acme Band occupied a platform built on two gaily decorated trucks, trimmed with colored incandescent lamps and flags. Early in the evening the crowds began to assemble until 8 p.m. when the concert commenced, there was a continuous jam on both sides of Mitchell Street. The windows of the stores fronting on that block were filled with spectators and the crowds overflowed into the gutters, despite the efforts of the police to keep the dancing area clear. It was estimated that fully 4,000 were lined along the sidewalks when the dancing began about 9 p.m. The young folks and older ones, too, were not backward about getting started and soon the pavement on both sides of the truck platform was literally crowded with dancers. The Acme Band has an excellent repertoire of dance selections and the dancers enjoyed the pavement ball fully as much as an indoor party. Many favorable comments were heard on the sidelines concerning the pavement dance. The Acme Band was complimented on all sides for their enterprise in promoting the affair and the city officials who cooperated were congratulated. The success of the initial attempt will lead to several more pavement dances before cold weather, it was stated. Today the shoe repair shops were doing a lively business as pavement dancers brought in their shoes for first aid, but everyone who participated in the dancing party anticipated the damage to their soles and wore old footwear.
Sept. 1, 1970
City officials want to know why Haring Township can operate a landfill dump on state-owned land and the city of Cadillac can't. No answer had been received today to a letter sent by city officials to the Department of Natural Resources relative to the city's sanitary landfill problems. City Manager Donald Mason contacted DNR Director Ralph A. MacMullen at the instruction of Mayor Ronald Wilson and members of the city commission. In the letter, he pointed up the concern city officials have that Haring Township is allowed to operate a landfill on state land but the city is denied the same rights. The letter came out of discussion held in an open meeting with city officials and Haring Township Zoning Board of Appeals members. The city first announced plans to operate a landfill on state lands in the township and then was challenged in a circuit court action by township officials. The court issued an injunction, halting the city's project, and this injunction has been appealed in the Court of Appeals. Haring Township Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman Arthur Roy said today the "people should be informed of the way the city manager is going about this matter." Roy said the manager is not waiting for the court action but is "undermining" the efforts. In reference to the city's question about the township operating a landfill on state-owned land Roy said, "the township dump can be closed if that's what he wants. The township owns 18 acres and can move the operation to this site. That's more than the city has." In Mason's letter, he said the city has been trying for four years to relocate its sanitary landfill, working with local health officials and the four surrounding townships.
Sept. 1, 1995
Once the weather turns cold and snow starts to fly, employees of downtown businesses may be tempted to start parking in customer spaces nearer where they work. That's not a good idea this year, city officials say. Normally, downtown parking spaces are patrolled only during the summer, by the city's seasonal maintenance employee. But the city's new parking enforcement officer, Dawn Marvin, began work Monday and will stay at the job 20 hours per week, year-round. Marvin will enforce the city's new parking permit system from Nov. 15-April 15, but she will also patrol short-term parking intended for customers. "In the past we've had a problem with employees encroaching on the two-hour parking zones when we didn't have winter enforcement," said Downtown Development Authority director Precia Hopkins. "One of our goals is to make the two-hour zones available for customers." Enforcement will be paid for by the new parking system assessments on downtown businesses. The system will also pay for parking signs, once new wording is resolved. A joint city council-planning board work session this week vetoed part of what the signs were to announce: a year-round parking permit for overnight parking on downtown streets, coupled with a year-round ban on overnight street parking downtown. The city's downtown parking committee will also devise new permit fees. The permits were to cost $5 per week, $15 per month, $40 per quarter an $140 per year, but must be revised now that permits are not needed year-round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.