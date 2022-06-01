June 1, 1922
The Indian Trail Camp here expects daily to be able to announce a definite date for its formal opening. June 1 arrived today with Mrs. Stella Bogart, the manager, still absent owing to illness, but practically her entire staff of assistants is on hand and her arrival is expected this weekend. The Cadillac Rotary Club will lunch at the camp next Tuesday noon, and hold its summer meetings there for the balance of the season the resort is open, but the general public probably will not be able to enjoy the camp until a few days later. Mrs. Smith of Traverse City, one of the hostesses at the sister camp there last season, is in charge at the Cadillac camp this week and will work with Mrs. Bogart here this year. Mrs. Hugh Gray of Grand Rapids, wife of the secretary of the camp association, helped in directing the work of renovating the Cadillac camp pending the arrival of Mrs. Bogart, who was stricken with pneumonia in Chicago the day she planned to come to Cadillac. She has left the hospital and while her physician forbade her coming to Cadillac for some time, her associates say she plans to be here at once. Mrs. Julia Freeman is again at the local camp as first cook and has capable assistance. Charles Graham is the porter in charge of the tents again this year. The newly painted club house and other interior improvements made this season make the resort even more attractive than in the past and its opening is expected to be the beginning of considerable social activity.
June 1, 1972
The Cubmobile Derby “300” started off with a roar of the crowd as the cubmobiles sailed down the ramp and over 300 feet down a long hill. More than 30 entries took part in the event, held Sunday afternoon on cemetery hill. The idea originally belonged to the Evart Cub Scout Pack 162 and they were joined by the Evart Boy Scout and Sears Boy Scout troops. Fathers and sons built the cars with certain specifications such as the axle width could be no longer than 12 inches and each driver had to wear a safety belt and have a steering rope. Mrs. Robert Thorburn explained that a ramp had been built at the top of the hill with a holding bar across. For safety’s sake, two cars manned by boys of equal weight and size are let down the hill at a time, until all the boys had a turn. The winners competed against each other in a run to determine the grand winners. Evart City policeman Bucky Walters furnished the trophies and presented them to the winning boys. Robert Thorburn, Cubmaster, was in charge of the event. Winners in the cub race were Jim Crawford and Steve Thorburn. Boy Scout troop winner was Jim McKay with runner-up Patrick Holihan. After the boys finished, they bravely turned the cars over to their mothers for the powder puff. Winners were Mrs. Thorburn and Mrs. McKay.
June 1, 1997
Financial and political obstacles stand in the way of making Kysor headquarters home to the county’s courthouse. Sale of the 10,000 square foot building comes after the early March merger of Scotsman Industries, Inc. of Vernon Hills, Illinois, and Kysor Industrial Corporation. Wednesday’s tour proved to commissioners that move would be too costly. “It’s not equipped for us,” said commissioner Mike Bengelink during a work session following the tour. “To pay (about) $1.7 million for something like that ... we’d also have to get an opinion as to the legal issues involved in moving. If they gave it to us, we could justify it. I would not be in favor of paying a large sum of money.” Commissioner Ron Johnson agreed. “We need it for less than a reasonable about of money.” Even if Kysor donated the building to the county, other costs, such as remodeling, could carry a still too hefty price tag. “It would sway me if it were a donation,” said commissioner Fran Okoren. “There are remodeling costs (at Kysor). I like that (building), but I like this building better.” Commissioner Bob Reddy reminded the board of its earlier efforts to alleviate overcrowding problems. “We asked the voters for $5 million a little while ago to build a building,” Reddy said. “That need didn’t go away. We could possibly sell the Lake Street building and go ‘nose to nose’ with the money and maybe they’d accept that.” Annexation of the county seat out of the city also would have to be approved, and commissioners believe that’s not a “feasible option,” according to commissioner Bob Lee. After much discussion, board chairman John Wheat decided to table the issue. “It’s something we’re not prepared financially and politically to hand,” he said.
