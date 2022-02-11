Feb. 11, 1922
An offer of a dam not many miles from Cadillac has been made to the Chamber of Commerce committee considering the electric and water rate situation. John P. Wilcox last night received the letter from an executive of a manufacturing enterprise less than 75 miles from this city, which is planning to take out its plant. The letter follow: “I have noticed in the newspapers items about the power rate fight in Cadillac and am wondering if you would be interested in buying a dam. Our company is thinking of moving to another location and if so we will sell our dam. As it is only a short distance to Cadillac I thought I would write you. The dam will generate enough power to supply your entire city with power and light, and I believe it would be a good buy for the city or any businessmen there who want to get into the power game. Kindly keep this proposition quiet if not interested. On the other hand, we will be glad to furnish full details if desired.” Under the circumstances, the name of the company and its location is withheld. Mr. Wilcox replied to the letter, outlining the local situation and assuring the writer that the matter would be brought to the attention of interested parties who would communicate further if events took a turn making it desirable.
Feb. 11, 1972
Five students and a school bus driver were injured near Ashton late Thursday afternoon when a Pine River Area School bus overturned and slid down an embankment. According to officers at the Reed City post, Michigan State Police, the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. when the bus driver reached down to pick up some school books that had slid off a seat and under his feet. Officers said the bus was coming to the crest of a hill and a tire caught on ice at the edge of the road, pulling the vehicle off the road. Reports indicate the bus overturned on the door side and slid “softly” down an embankment. It apparently slid about 30 feet off the roadway, coming to a rest against some trees. The incident occurred on Ashton Road approximately 3 1/2 miles east of Ashton in Osceola County. Police said alarmed parents learning of the incident rushed to the scene only to discover the 57 youngsters, kindergarten through high school age, had already been picked up by another bus. The injured were later taken to Reed City Hospital, it was reported. Police reported some of the injures resulted from a shovel that banged around inside the bus when the vehicle overturned. The side door of the bus was buried in the snow, and even after the bus was righted, the door was jammed shut. Passengers escaped through the rear emergency door. Police said the bus had evidently “slid softly” since no windows were broken. The windows in the front door had popped out, police said.
Feb. 11, 1997
A Cadillac student faces expulsion for bringing a knife to school. It is the second time this school year that the board will hold an expulsion hearing involving a weapons violation. The student, enrolled in the alternative education program at Cooley School, was found in possession of a knife during an arrest by police off school grounds, said Superintendent Fred Carroll. “I do think these incidents are isolated, but these kids know the law,” Carroll said. “We will continue to apply the Zero Tolerance Law regarding weapons on school grounds. We have to keep educating people ... it’s not worth the risk to have weapons in the community and in schools.” The student involved in the incident this week was in possession of a dirk, said Cooley principal Jim Hunt. A dirk is defined in the New Webster’s Dictionary as a dagger. The knife was discovered by State Police troopers who saw the student, a minor, and another student standing near a gas station across the street from the Cadillac post during school lunch hour, Hunt said. The school is in the same vicinity. The student’s actions made troopers suspicious and warranted a search that resulted in discovery of the weapon, Hunt said. Troopers contacted Hunt and turned the case over to Cadillac police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.