Oct. 28, 1920
The picture man who is sent out by the Child Health Organization of America, is coming to Cadillac next Monday to draw pictures for the school children. He comes under the auspices of the Junior Red Cross. The Picture Man, as he calls himself, is a cartoonist who teaches health through his clever fingers. Dressed in an orange smock trimmed around with fruit and vegetables and wearing a cap crowned with a carrot, he illustrates by rapid cartoon work in colored chalks the simple rules of health. Vegetables appear and turn into little men; milk bottles become round-faced happy girls, who spurn the coffee-pot that suddenly seems to have become a cross-looking boy. Drawings illustrate what children should eat and drink to become well and strong, the necessity for fresh air, for regular bathing, and teeth brushing, and the other points included in the Rules of the Game of Health. The picture man brightens his performance with songs and sleight of hand tricks, and closes by teaching the children health jingles. Teachers will announce the exact time of the meetings to school children. The entertainments will be held in the Presbyterian Church.
Oct. 28, 1970
Wexford County voters face a variety of candidates Tuesday but only two local proposals have been reported for the General Election ballots. In addition to casting ballots for candidates under five party headings for offices ranging from the governor, through legislative positions to governing boards for state educational institutions, plus non-partisan court jobs, local voters will also consider election of four county officials, plus one on the non-partisan ballot, and township officials. Cadillac voters will consider an income tax proposal and voters in Clam Lake Township are being asked permission for the sale of spirits for consumption on the premises (liquor by the glass). In Wexford County, voters also face election of their district commissioners, a sheriff, register of deeds and surveyor. There are 18 candidates.
Oct. 28, 1995
How would you like to have diarrhea for 24 hours? How about becoming so exhausted, you can’t stay awake for more than two hours at a time before having to go back to sleep? How about dealing with that for two months at a time? And if that doesn’t spook you, consider trying to get to sleep at night but you can’t, because even a wrinkle in the sheet causes pain. Scenes like those might sound like portions of a bad Halloween movie, but they’re reality for 39-year-old Lisa Shoemaker, one of six people infected with HIV by a Florida dentist in 1988. The dentist, David Acer of Stewart, Florida, died of AIDS in 1989. Since then, so have four of his victims. Since losing her job in Royal Oak to the virus, Shoemaker, now living on disability payments, spends her time trying to increase awareness about sexually transmitted diseases and HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. She talks about sex termed “safe‘ by people encouraging use of condoms. She addressed groups of seventh grade health students at Cadillac Middle School. “It’s not safe sex,‘ she said. “There’s no guarantee you won’t get pregnant. There’s no guarantee you won’t get STD. And AIDS is definitely the worst of those scenarios.‘ Shoemaker joined Cadillac Area Public Schools in promoting the message that abstinence is the only safe way to avoid AIDS. “The biggest message is, don’t have sex. The only sex is sex after you’re married,‘ she said. “It’s the only thing that’s going to save you.‘
