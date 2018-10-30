Oct. 30, 1918
Influenza conditions in Cadillac are reported by City Health Officer Ralston to have made no appreciable change during the past 24 hours. This would indicate that conditions here are continuing much better. It is reported from Petoskey that 18 lumbermen from Cobbs and Mitchell camps were recently taken to a hospital in that city. More nurses have recently been asked for from state authorities, to be sent to Boyne City. Reports from Lansing state that the matter of lifting the ban on public gatherings in the state will probably be discussed at a meeting to be held on Saturday of this week.
Oct. 30, 1968
No changes in production or administrative personnel were predicted today by officials of Miller Industries Inc. in reporting a tentative agreement for Olin Mathieson Corp. of New York to acquire the local firm. Joseph Lynch, general counsel for the Miller company, said the local firm would continue to produce architectural aluminum products and J.T. Miller would continue to serve as president of the company. Miller Industries Inc. employs about 300 people. Olin Mathieson is a large chemical firm, owns the Winchester Rifle Co., and is involved with companies which produce paper products and primary metal products, according to Lynch. The J.T. Miller Co. will retain the J.T. Miller Co., Miller Airmotive, and Miller Airlines, all of which operate out of Reed City. The agreement is subject to approval of the board of directors of Olin Mathieson. An undisclosed amount of stock is being negotiated, Lynch added.
Oct. 30, 1993
The trial of Zurn/Nepco on charges of unfair labor practices is set to resume in Grand Rapids the week of Dec. 6. The most recent court session ended a week ago with more courtroom appearances needed, and court personnel trying to schedule another session. Zurn/Nepco has been charged with illegally firing 12 workers because of their activities in support of a union, during construction of the Beaver Cadillac wood-fired power plant. The trial has been scheduled in several one-week sessions because of the difficulty in coordinating the schedules of everyone involved, said David Basso, resident officer for the National Labor Relations Board in Grand Rapids. The trial is not expected to be finished after the next session. "We still don't know when it will end," Basso said. The NLRB first brought charges against the Zurn/Nepco last year, after the Northern Michigan Building Trades Council and its affiliated unions charged that the company had violated provisions of the National Labor Relations Act.
