Dec. 3, 1920
The order abolishing the post office at Moorestown was rescinded a day or two before it was to take effect. Leo Whipple remains in charge, acting for W.T. Hile, the last postmaster on record there. The order of suspension issued when no one took the civil service examination for the place. Jennings is in the same boat. No one showed up to take the examination for that place which pays about $900. A new examination will be held in Lake City Jan. 6. W.W. Atchinson has resigned and wants to be relieved there.
Dec. 3, 1970
Start of construction of a five mile stretch of U.S. 131 south of Reed City has been moved ahead two years to 1975, coinciding with other projects on the highway from Cedar Springs north to Cadillac. Announcement of the accelerated planning was made today by the State Highway Commission although the Evening News and other news media in the area were alerted Wednesday afternoon by Sen. John F. Toepp. The commission has ordered that a schedule of public hearings, route location design and right of way acquisition be stepped up, paving the way for the early start. Preliminary planning is already underway, according to a commission spokesman. Bids are scheduled to be taken next summer for extension of the freeway from M-37, south of Cedar Springs, north to M-46 north of Howard City and that 19-mile stretch should be open in 1973. This schedule is unchanged from the schedule announced in May. The 32-mile segment from Howard City to Reed City (U.S. 10) would replace one of the most seriously deficient stretches of highway in Michigan, the commission said. The growth of Ferris State College on the south edge of Big Rapids has contributed considerably to the increased traffic on U.S. 131 in that area, the spokesman added. If schedules can be met, the commission added, both U.S. 31 along the west side of the state and U.S. 131 would be open to U.S. 10 in 1977 or 1978. The commission's proposal for U.S. 131 calls for start of construction of an 8.2 mile section from U.S. 10 at Reed City north of Ashton in Osceola County in 1976. It will connect to an existing two-lane highway which will be completed to freeway standards and will run 12 miles north to an existing three-mile freeway south of Cadillac. The commission has ordered planning expedited to make possible a 1977 start of construction on a freeway north from M-115, south of Cadillac, to the projected junction with U.S. 31 northeast of Traverse City. John Osmer, Highway Commission secretary, said completion of all phases of the project is dependent upon availability of funds and delay of the funds could delay the proposed schedules. The project is subject to a 50-50 participation of federal and state funds. State funds come from the Gas and Weight Tax, Osmer said.
Dec. 3, 1995
An email message first convinced Carol Potter that the Cadillac Area Visitor's Bureau listing on the internet was worth the effort. She printed out a copy of the message to prove her point: "I went skiing at Caberfae and the guy in front of me at the ticket window said to the lift ticket sales lady, 'I saw you were open on the internet on 'Ski Michigan,' so I came to ski.'" Since then, Cadillac's internet listing has led to email requests from tourists wanting more information sent to them, and from a person setting up a statewide snowmobile report with area snow conditions. "A snowmobile dealer in southeastern Michigan asked for the internet address so he could check the latest snow conditions," Potter said. "He said his customers asked him for it." Another person who asked for snow conditions over the computer sent an email thank you to Potter: "you will have this year that you didn't have last year." Potter said she's "thrilled" by that sort of response to the city's Web page, even if she can't yet tell how many people will take advantage of it. She hasn't yet checked how but that tells only how many times it has been looked at. Computer visitors to the Cadillac internet site will see color photos that will be changed with the seasons, currently of snowmobilers and a ski lift. They can then click on selections to find out about area attractions, lodging, dining, downhill and cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and winter events. The computer site includes all of the information from a printed Cadillac Area Visitor's Bureau, Potter said. One advantage is that anyone anywhere in the country — or even the world — who has a computer, modem and Web browser can instantly find out about Cadillac, without waiting for a brochure to arrive. To set up Cadillac's home page, Potter worked with Cadillac teacher Jim Neff, also an editor with Great Lakes Sports Publications. He put Potter in touch with a computer expert at the company who designed the page. To receive email inquiries, Potter also signed up with NetOne, the Cadillac-area company that started offering internet access earlier this month. Potter said she has been waiting for just such a service, and signed up with the company right after she read about it in the Cadillac Evening News. One of the latest email messages Potter received was an enquiry about the former H.L. Green building downtown. The Cadillac home page includes information about the building, that the city and the Downtown Fund renovated into three retail spaces and are offering for sale or rent.
