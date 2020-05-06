May 6, 1920
The interest shown by the Elks in the impromptu boxing bout pulled off after dinner last evening with Elzie Uptegraft and "Bob" Robinson, principals, has caused many enthusiasts to ask: Why not promote some real bouts for Cadillac? The fracas last evening went only three rounds and was a good exhibition of fistic skill, both the young men displaying excellent form despite their not being in form or practice. The clash was arranged by John Sheridan, one of Wolgast's former trainers. It has been suggested that a raised platform could be erected around the lake near the Park of the Lakes, where a ring could be roped off and good matches staged for this summer. There are several good amateurs in Cadillac and vicinity and several outsiders that could be secured. As boxing is now legal in Michigan provided a permit is obtained from the state boxing commissioner, the sport can be carried on without fear of legal interference.
May 6, 1970
Disapproval of President Nixon's decision to send troops into Cambodia was expressed by half of the people interviewed in Cadillac Tuesday afternoon. Of 24 people contacted on the streets in the business district, 12 were opposed to Nixon's decision, six were for it, two were undecided and four would not comment. "Being entirely against the war, I'm certainly against sending troops into Cambodia," said Richard Crandell, an attorney who lives at 1401 Sunnyside Drive. "It won't shorten the war," he said, adding, "It is more apt to lead to further involvement and possibly to nuclear war. Russia, China, all of the Communist block could get involved." Crandell disagreed with Nixon's claim that putting troops in Cambodia did not mean escalation of the war: "I agree with Hatfield, Percy and other doves in the Republican Party," said Crandell. "I don't care what you call it; it is still escalation." T.N. Slosson of 123 Maple Court said, "I think we have lost all of Southeast Asia anyway — I don't think we can beat them over there." "It is a different kind of war than we've ever fought before. You don't know who your enemy is there," he said, adding, "I'm not in favor of rioting because of it," he added, "but I am against making things worse than they are." Two persons said they thought intervention in Cambodia came too late. "A year ago I would have been in favor of it," said Mrs. Roy Kriss, "but it's too late now." The idea was repeated by Morris Allen of Roscommon. "Although I admire Nixon, I wish he'd have done it a year ago," he said.
May 6, 1995
Two Cadillac residents who pleaded guilty to embezzlement cases will have to pay thousands of dollars in restitution, and one of them will also go to prison. A Cadillac woman's plea bargain calls for her to pay $50,000 to the insurance office she was charged with embezzling from. A former night manager at the Cadillac West McDonald's was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay back $8,900 he was charged with embezzling. One of the suspects was to go on trial next week on a charge of embezzling from her long-time employer, the Coffey Insurance Agency in Cadillac. The plea bargain called for restitution of at least $50,000 for the purposes of the criminal hearing, said Wexford County Prosecutor William Fagerman. He said a full accounting by the company was expected to push that total higher. The other suspect was sentenced to three to five years in prison and ordered to pay $8,900 restitution, for attempted embezzlement by an agent/trustee of over $100. The charge stemmed from the early February theft of intended deposits from the Cadillac West McDonald's
