May 18, 1971
Supt. Sherman Martin of the Intermediate School District received word today confirming land acquisition of 80 acres for the Wexford-Missaukee Vocational Training Center site. Martin said he received word from Sen. John F. Toepp and from C.E. Rademacher, superintendent in charge of exchanges and easements for the Land Division of the Department of Natural Resources. Rademacher said the land had been granted to the district for the vocational site at a meeting of the Conservation Commission Friday. Paperwork would be sent to the district in about 10 days, he said. The 80-acre site is located on East 13th Street. It is the east half of the southeast quarter of section 27 of Haring Township, it was reported. The land is state-owned land. Martin said Toepp had been instrumental in helping the district apply for and be granted the land.
May 18, 1996
A man descried as a “champion of the community‘ has been honored with the Outstanding Citizen of the Business Hall of Fame Award. Doug Brown, a “Cadillac lifer,‘ was chosen by a committee of his peers to receive the honor. The award was presented Thursday during the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet. Brown said he did not know the person described as the recipient was he until the last item, that he is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac. “I don’t know what to say,‘ he said as his 90-year-old mother and other family member joined him on stage. “In my life I have not been perfect, but I believe in working together. Each one of us has to give back what we can,‘ he said. Brown was chosen for the honor based on his business and economic leadership, community and civic involvement, length of service to the community and political leadership, said Sherry Payne, chamber vice president. Brown, a vice president of NBD Bank in Cadillac, has a "long heritage" of contributing to the community, Payne said. His involvement in the community began as a Cadillac High School student. Brown was a member of the tennis team, ski club and ski team, Hi Y, legislature, Varsity Club and worked on the school newspaper. He is a current member of Cadillac's Chamber of Commerce, country club, Elks Club, tourist association and Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau. Brown was described by his peers as a provider of "unsolicited help," "financial, physical and emotional support." He also is considered a "major contributing player," and "a leader who has helped bring us to where we are and will help lead us to the future."
