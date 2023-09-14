Today in history: jail breaking boys back behind bars

Sept. 14, 1923
Sheriff C.H. Nixon returned last night with Wesley Orr and Cleo Mitchell, the two boys who broke jail a week ago. The boys were picked up in the railroad yards in Battle Creek on suspicion by a night watchman. The officer saw one of the boys reach under his coat and observed the butt of a gun. The youths had assumed names but after being separated and quizzed by the officers enough information was obtained so the Battle Creek chief of police called Sheriff Nixon. The boys apparently had not used the gun although it was loaded when they took it.
Sept. 14, 1973
Bids were opened Thursday afternoon for two sewer projects in the city. Awarding the contracts is slated for consideration at Monday night’s City Commission meeting. Twelve firms bid on a project to install an interceptor sewer along 13th Street. Apparent low bidder was Kerry Co. Inc. of Novi at $297,400. Three bids were received for construction of wastewater treatment plant improvements. R.W. Cole Construction Inc. of Cadillac was apparent low bidder at $645,000 on the first alternate and $805,000 on the second alternate. The difference in the alternates has to do with the type of vacuum filtration equipment specified, City Manager Donald Mason said. The 13th Street project calls for installation of 7,930 lineal feet of 24-inch sanitary sewer, 5,233 lineal feet of eight-inch force main, 24 manholes, pumping station revisions at Leeson Avenue and enlarging the pumping station, requiring some new pumps. The wastewater treatment plant project includes installation of sludge rewatering (vacuum filtration) systems, facilities for phosphate removal, and additional laboratory and office space.
Sept. 14, 1998
Advanced science students at Mesick’s newly-opened high school will have the opportunity this winter not only to build an igloo, but build the snowshoes necessary to reach it, according to science teacher Mary Tucker. For the last two years, they built a hydroelectric dam, from the generator to the actual construction. Included in the project is figuring out the “R” factor, or insulation, with problems to solve such as finding the warmest locations for bedding. Each student will build a pair of snowshoes calibrated to hold their exact weight. The dam project had students combining physics, chemistry and ecology knowledge, doing prework to figure out soil erosion factors, documenting what they expected to happen and what actually did happen and building the generator.
