Aug. 15, 1922
The house from Jennings still stands on Delmar Street, back of the Franklin School. Utility men not wanting to cut the wires Saturday at Carmel Street, where it had been intended to make the turn, the trailer was taken down East Division Street to Delmar and turned toward Chapin there. The wires now have been arranged for the passage of the structure but the lot is not yet ready to receive the house. Many people viewing the trailer and its unique load and the ease with which the big truck hauled the outfit eight miles Saturday morning from the Clam River bridge is the subject of much comment.
Aug. 15, 1972
I.T. Wedin made a disclosure at the Monday night meeting of the Cadillac City Commission, the commission agreed to sell the old “chair factory land” and the commission split nearly even, but passed the request from Ken Uptegraft to rezone an area near Lake Cadillac. Mayor Raymond (Pete) Wagner cast the deciding vote in the much talked about rezoning request, which has surfaced previously. The purpose of the rezoning is to allow Uptegraft to build a three-unit condominium complex which would house 135 units. Residents of the Holly Road area voiced their complaints about changing the zoning in a public hearing held in July. The vote split much as expected with Larry Rogers and Walter Grubba both voting against the rezoning, and William Jannenga and Robert Pranger voted affirmatively. This left the deciding ballot to the mayor, who said calmly, “Each of us has been asked to disqualify ourselves over this issue. I think it would be better if the court decides, so I vote yes — the motion passes.” There had been other discussion leading up to the vote with Edward TenHouten pointing out a representative from the Attorney General’s office, Mrs. Maxine Virtue, “who allegedly is an authority in this area,” had stated it would take three votes rather than the four TenHouten had earlier said would be necessary to pass this zoning change. After the city commission had voted unanimously not to allow the sale of a piece of property owned by the city to Wedin, he noted, “That was going to be the new site of the Cadillac Post Office.”
Aug. 15, 1997
Super Mall or Motor Mall? It’s more than just a one-word difference, say the owners of two Lake City car dealerships. In one of the first steps of what’s likely a drawn-out court battle, Missaukee Circuit Judge Charles Corwin denied an injunction Tuesday that would have prevented Bonney Motor Sales from using the words “Super Mall USA” in advertising. Bonney and Motor Mall USA are adjacent to each other on M-55. Motor Mall is the newcomer, constructed in July 1996. Motor Mall claims, according to court records, Bonney used “Super Mall USA” on its canopy and advertisements after the new dealership was built. The defense claims all Bonney signage was built before Motor Mall was constructed. A future court date was not yet set but more motions are likely.
