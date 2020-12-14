Dec. 14, 1920
Johnny Wolgast is back home from Philadelphia for an indefinite visit with friends and says he will consent to a local match with any good man in his class while he is visiting here. John has a bout at Dallas, Texas, the latter part of the month, but states that he will cancel this go, if he can keep busy in Michigan for a few months. The local fighter was enroute to the coast where he expected to visit his brother, Ad., but as boxing has been temporarily banned on the western coast, the trip was called off and Wolgast stopped in Cadillac instead. John is matching up at 146 to 150 pounds and at present says he weighs about 152. He is willing to give weight to any contender and would like to meet Kid Hogan of Kalamazoo, who is claiming the welter weight title of Michigan.
Dec. 14, 1970
The need to expand the elementary school was a major topic of discussion at Thursday night’s meeting of the McBain Public Schools Board of Education. Plans are in the preliminary stage and nothing definite was decided. Board members talked about how the facility should be built and how large it should be an extension on the present school or a separate building. Board members also discussed problems of transporting students to second semester vocational education classes at Cadillac. McBain expects to have 20 to 25 students attending vocational classes and intends to have a bus take them to Cadillac. Various problems, such as what the bus drivers should do while the students are in class, were discussed.
Dec. 14, 1995
Haring Township officials want to make sure the future CASA-WISE All-Sports Park does not create problems for neighbors, but currently have no intention of trying to stand in its way, said the township supervisor. About five residents of the Plett Road area of the township questioned the impact of the park and said they had not been contacted by park organizers before the project was announced. They raised their concerns at this week’s meeting of the Haring Township Board. A few other residents expressed support for the project. “Probably at this point most of us on the board think it is a good idea,‘ said township supervisor Carl Fagerman. “I think it’s a notable attempt to provide a good public service, especially for area youth. But we always have to be careful with some of the problems that go with projects for the public good, like traffic and danger to individuals.‘ Residents who spoke at the meeting asked about traffic, possible danger to children from the Clam River that runs through the property and the effect on property values. Park organizers have purchased 50 acres near the intersection of 13th Street and Plett Road and dedicated it for the park.
