Today in history: Johnson building will be repaired

Pictured is a clip from the Jan. 18, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “With unseasonably warm temperatures in Northern Michigan this week, Lake Cadillac appears to be capable of accommodating both ice fishermen and anyone who would prefer to use a boat. Actually, the ice under these fishermen was about 12 inches thick. Water on top of the ice measured as deep as 4 inches in some areas around them.”