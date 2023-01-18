Today in history: Johnson building will be repaired

Jan. 18, 1933
Repairs on the John W. Johnson store building, corner of West Harris and North Mitchell streets, damaged by fire early Dec. 31, were started this week. The offices upstairs which were occupied by Dr. J.M. Miller, R.D. Crawford, tailor, and the late Dr. Howard S. Kneeland are being newly decorated. The rooms will remain in the same arrangements as before, Mr. Johnson stated today. Dr. Miller has moved to offices over the Woolworth store and Mr. Crawford stated today that he is yet undecided where he will relocate. The office of the Johnson store will be altered but will remain in the same location. The main floor of the store and the north wall will need extensive repairs. New light fixtures and new wiring will have to be installed and some of the glass in the front will be replaced. Part of a new roof is being put on and the outside of the building will be painted when the weather is warmer.
Jan. 18, 1973
Although reservation of funds has been approved and Detroit-based officials of Housing and Urban Development have given the project the green light, Cadillac Housing Commission is behind schedule on progress toward a new low income housing project in the city. An official for the CHC said no official word has been received by the local commission but a report of a Jan. 5 telegram issued by HUD Secretary George Romney indicated a “hold” has been put on all funds for such projects. The CHC has approved a contract and plan for the project but “our hands are tied” until further progress can be made, the official said. By now, in the order of things as they occurred in the commission’s first project, Kirtland Terrace, the first conference with HUD officials should have been held but it has not yet been scheduled. Word was expected by Dec. 22 from federal officials, an elected representative from this area, serving in Washington, told the local group but this has not yet arrived, the local official said. Site for the proposed project is along West Division Street and Leeson Avenue in the city’s northwest section. Bids for the project were opened in the fall and Chase Black, who was the architect for Kirtland Terrace, has been approved to design the new project. This bid totaled $940,750. Total cost is financed with federal funds.
Jan. 18, 1998
It’s cumbersome and a bit like a shell game, but if regional school officials follow the state’s rules, they could receive a hefty annual payment beginning later this year. The board of education of the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District is set to receive over $130,000 a year for the next 10 years, and $50,000 annual for five more years. The $1.6 million dollar total reimbursement from the state is the ISD’s share of the settlement of the 17-year-old lawsuit known as “Durant vs. the State of Michigan.” The suit stemmed from the state’s refusal to pay promised funds for special education, driver’s ed and other state-funded categories. Under the terms of the settlement, all 84 school districts that pursued litigation against the state were to be repaid for their operations for three of the 17 years that funds were withheld. Then Gov. Engler and the Legislature decided to repay all 500-plus school districts and intermediate school districts at the same rate. But only when all the rules have been followed. One of the state’s rules, according to ISD special education director John Bretschneider, is that the money is not free for just any purpose the ISD may choose. “The funding is restrictive,” Bretschneider said. “It looks like a present, but with a lot of strings attached. For one thing, they don’t allow you to use it for operations.”
