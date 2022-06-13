June 13, 1922
William and Minnie Duke Friday lost another suit in their fight to keep a part of their farm on Lake Mitchell. Fred M. Breen, circuit court commissioner, granted a judgment for the plaintiff, Henry C. Auer, and assessed the costs on the defendants. If at the end of five days the Dukes do not leave the premises Commissioner Breen will issue a writ of restitution and Sheriff Charles H. Nixon will get possession of the property. On April 24 Judge Fred S. Lamb of Circuit Court issued a decree changing the description on the deed which the Dukes gave to the Cadillac State Bank. His opinion held that the Dukes had no right, title or interest in the property and he made permanent a temporary injunction which previously had been granted in the effort of a resort syndicate to get control of the property for running the new road along the north side of Lake Mitchell. Testimony before the commissioner yesterday afternoon showed that the Dukes, after losing the action in Circuit Court, still refused to give possession to the disputed portion of their farm, trying to hang onto the lake frontage of a few acres which was most desirable for resort purposes. Owing to a faulty conveyance, the bill had been granted by judge Lamb for correcting the description. In chancery court, however, there was no means of ousting the Dukes and hence the action was brought before the commissioner yesterday, when the Dukes still refused possession. The defendants, who pleaded not guilty yesterday when they appeared failed to make any showing at law. The dispute arose over an error in publishing maps in Section 36 of Selma Township where a government lot was included in the Duke farm of 78.36 acres.
June 13, 1972
“Review the ground rules if you’re going to play the game with us,” Eugene Gillaspy, president of Mid-Michigan Community College, told the graduation class of McBain Public School in his Commencement address Friday. Gillaspy told the 54 students that the older generation hadn’t solved all the problems. He apologized to them for the wars, crime rate and racial disturbances in the world today. He went on to say, “We haven’t done it all, but we have done a pretty fair job.” He continued, “The older generation today is the most remarkable generation the world has ever known. They have given you television, the advancement of the atom and space exploration. Eighty per cent of all scientists are living today. The world today is the healthiest man has ever known,” he said. “The older generation has done away with many dreaded diseases. They have given you vitamins. Eighty five per cent of the medical prescriptions today could not have been written at the time you were born. You are the tallest, strongest, best-looking generation the world has ever known with endless opportunities in the world of education and work.” Gillaspy cautioned the class on wrong thinking. “You don’t gain progress by destroying what you have.” He concluded, “We’re asking you to join us and contribute to progress. We’re not asking you to take over. We’re not stepping out. Great things are in store for America. I have great faith in you, you can help to do the job.”
