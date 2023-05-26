Today in history: judge OKs delay in extortion trial

May 26, 1933
The Cummer-Diggins planing mill is working overtime these days. This extra schedule will not last very long it was stated, as the increased activity was occasioned by a special rush order which will soon be completed, but the very fact of any overtime work is an encouraging item in the Cadillac industrial situation. The planing mill has been working on a part-time schedule continually through the depression, it was stated, but this period is the first in a long time in which business has required extra hours to be put in. Business this year at the Falk American Potato Flour corporation plant here has been double that of the corresponding months in 1932, it was stated today by Clarence Scheffler, general manager. The plant is still running night and day, he said.
May 26, 1973
Judge William R. Peterson postponed a scheduled June trial date until July 16 in a hearing Friday in Wexford Circuit Court for two members of the left-wing Rainbow People’s Party charged in an extortion attempt. The hearing was held on a second motion made by defense attorney Hugh “Buck” Davis to gain a delay in the June 11 trial date. Judge Peterson last week denied Davis’ first motion and the attorney filed a new motion Tuesday in Benzie County Circuit Court. Peterson is the circuit court judge in both Benzie and Wexford counties. In filing the motion, Davis claimed the refusal to grant it was prejudicial to the case against the defendants and that there wasn’t enough time to prepare an adequate defense. He had said he would be forced to resign as defense attorney in the case unless the postponement was granted. Peterson refused a motion by Davis to withdraw from the case, but he did allow the attorney to appoint local counsel to assist in the case. Davis said he had wanted a longer delay before trial. Davis’ clients are Lawrence “Pun” Plamondon, 27, and Craig Blazier, 22. They are free on bond on charges of armed robbery, conspiracy to extort, extortion and criminal usury in connection with an alleged attempt to collect $3,000 in a marijuana transaction with Uwe Wagner of Beulah. Peterson has already changed venue in the trial to Cadillac from Beulah in Benzie County.
May 26, 1998
Wexford County law enforcement officers were involved in two car chases over the Memorial Day weekend. On Monday at 2:25 p.m., deputies from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle speeding in the South Boardman area. When officers approached the car, the man, 19 from Cedar, drove away. Deputies chased him south on U.S. 131 through Grand Traverse County into Wexford County. Deputies reported that speeds on the highway reached 100 m.p.h. Officers with the Wexford Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were contacted and joined in the chase. They tried to set up a roadblock at 12 Road in Wexford County, but the driver went around. The escaping car drove through back streets near Manton and turned west on M-42. Officers pursued the car to Mesick, where the driver turned north on M-37. Trooper Ruben Rodriguez, who drove one of the pursuing patrol cars, reported that the driver headed north in the southbound lane, forcing other drivers off the road. The Cedar man drove through Sherman and Buckley, then turned onto Clous Road in Grand Traverse County. There, two patrol cars boxed him in. He began hitting officers’ vehicles and ended up in the ditch, where he was apprehended. On Thursday night, Manton officer Mark Nyman responded to a complaint of a man urinating on a resident’s front lawn. Nyman said when he approached the scene, the man was already getting into his car. He drove off with Nyman following. “He went around the block and through town,” Nyman said. “When he hit the highway, he was gone.” Nyman pursued the driver a distance, but then backed off. The speed of the front car reached well over 100 m.p.h. and he was weaving through traffic to escape arrest. “As fast as he was driving and at that speed, I just backed off,” Nyman said.
