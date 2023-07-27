Today in history: judge splits verdict in Rainbow People's Party case

July 27, 1923
The executive offices of the Michigan Hardwood Manufacturers association will not be removed from Cadillac as has been agitated by a group of Detroit members of the organization. This decision was arrived at the annual meeting of the association held in Boyne City Wednesday. The meeting was one of the most satisfactory in the history of the association and was attended by a record-breaking crowd of members. The sessions were held in the beautiful Wolverine Hotel. An interesting feature of the meeting was the recounting by some of the old timers of their early experiences in the lumber woods of Michigan. Among those with interesting tales to tell were W.H. White of Boyne City, R. Hanson of Graying, D.H. Day of Glen Haven and G. Von Platen of Grand Rapids.
July 27, 1973
Lawrence “Pun” Plamondon and Craig Blazier were found guilty of extortion by threat of accusation Friday by Circuit Court Judge William Peterson. Plamondon, 28, and Blazier, 22, members of the Rainbow People’s Party, also were found innocent of three other charges — conspiracy to extort, conspiracy to violate the criminal usury statute and extortion by threat of injury. Sentencing is scheduled for September, with the two free on bond until then. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail or a $10,000 fine. Defense attorney Hugh “Buck” Davis said Friday he considered the decision a victory. “We started with an armed robbery charge and a $100,000 bond,” he said. He added that consideration of an appeal of the decision hinged on whether there would be a jail sentence. Plamondon and Blazier were arrested last March in connection with an attempt to collect $3,000 from Uwe Wagner in a marijuana transaction in Honor. They were first charged with armed robbery and held under a $100,000 bond. In making his ruling, Judge Peterson said his verdict on the extortion by threat of accusation charge resulted from Wagner’s testimony, which corroborated that of his roommate, Bruce Peterson. Both said the defendants threatened to publish in the Ann Arbor Sun, a Rainbow People’s Party newspaper, that Wagner was stealing from people to whom he sold drugs and threatened to write letters to immigration authorities exposing him as a hard drug dealer. Wagner is from Germany. Judge Peterson dismissed the usury statute charge against the two, terming Wagner a hard drug dealer and saying he was obviously hoping for police protection. He said he would not convict on any point where Wagner’s testimony was not corroborated. Peterson also said he felt too much time and effort had been spent by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and State Police in attempting to convict the two.
July 27, 1998
Organizers are hopeful that residents will turn their lights on in support of an anti-crime effort and leave criminals in the dark. Residents in communities throughout the country are being encouraged to turn on their outside lights and get out of the house from 7 to 10 a.m. Aug. 4 for the 15th Annual National Night Out. The event is designed as a symbol of neighborhood organization to fight crime. Consumers Energy is the local supporter of the event that is being held for the first time in Cadillac. It has been done before in Traverse City, where the company’s headquarters is located. “We hope to increase awareness of crime in the community, rally neighborhoods to show support and let criminals know neighborhoods aren’t going to let them get away with anything,” said Pete Hembrough, a Consumers Energy community services manager. “We’ve had a pretty overwhelming response when it’s been done before.” Residents and police will mingle in a symbol of strong police-community relationships during the event, sponsored by agencies of the federal government, the Justice Department and law enforcement, Hembrough said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.