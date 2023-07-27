Today in history: judge splits verdict in Rainbow People's Party case

Pictured is a clip from the July 27, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “The LeRoy Centennial went ahead today despite threatening and sometimes drizzling weather with a good crowd on the opening day of the celebration, which will run throughout the weekend. Cops were occasionally finding persons who have not gotten with the tradition of the centennial and put them in stocks as these two are. The big parade is among the various events slated for Saturday.”