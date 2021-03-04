March 4, 1931
Ordal Bloomquist of Haire Siding reports that 50 years ago March 3rd there was one foot of snow on the ground. Over night three foot more fell and this stayed until April first. It was impossible for one team to pass another on the roads unless in a drive way or cross roads. Mr. Bloomquist was working in Greenwood in a mill at that time. W. Gurnsey and S. Wilcox from near here are others who can recall this, it is reported by Mrs. Oscar Smith.
March 4, 1971
Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported hit-and-run of a Lake City man is underway today after he told officers he had been struck by a car. Officers said the man was the driver of a vehicle that earlier in the afternoon backed into a parked car owned by a Big Rapids man. The incident occurred at the parking lot of the Goodyear Tire Center. Officers said that less than one hour later the victim was in the emergency room of Mercy Hospital where he was reportedly treated for contusion of the right hip and injury to the elbow. Officers said the man told them he was struck by a car on Mitchell Street just north of the Ann Arbor Railroad tracks. He told the officers that the car was metallic blue with a black top and had three persons in it. He also told officers that the vehicle was "jacked up" in the rear.
March 4, 1996
The first of three units in the former H.L. Green building has been rented to Julie Ann Fabrics, but the city of Cadillac must soon begin repaying an Urban Land Assembly Fund loan used to renovate all three units. Terms of the $200,000, 10-year, interest-free loan called for repayment to begin once the units are rented or sold, or by May at the latest. The first installment of $12,500 is due May 1, while rent will be paid over a 12-month period. Another estimated $3,000 is needed to pay utilities on the other two vacant units, said Cadillac City Manager Pete Stalker. To cover the shortfall, the city council approved a short-term $15,500 loan from the city's Development Fund to its H.L. Green Improvement Fund. The internal city loan at 6% annually would be repaid twice yearly for three years, or sooner if units are sold as commercial condominiums as the city prefers. The loan basically is a way of accounting for funds spent on the project, said Precia Emmons, director of Cadillac's Downtown Development Authority. The Development Fund started when the city obtained a federal development loan/grant to help build the Hampton Inn. The Hampton Inn repays that loan to the city, which gets to deposit it into the Development Fund for other development projects. The city used $85,000 from the fund to buy the abandoned H.L. Green building from its corporate owner. The DDA then applied for the $200,000 ULAF loan, that required a local match of $75,000. The $75,000 was pledged by the Downtown Fund, a non-profit association. "The H.L. Green building renovation is a partnership between the city of Cadillac and the Downtown Fund," Emmons said. The Downtown Fund was looking to increase the economic health of the downtown, as well as clean up the eyesore created by the aging, abandoned building that once housed H.L. Green's. When city council members approved their investment in the building, they said they hoped to recoup it from property taxes paid by viable businesses. "I'm waiting myself to see what the assessment will be," Emmons said. The assessor has not been in the building since the remodeling, and asked the city for access just this week, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.