March 21, 1922
Telephone companies haven’t been able to quite hold their own with the elements during the latest storm. The wind tears down the iced wires and poles of the temporary lines, weakened by the first heavy storm, just a little faster than the companies can put them back. “Last night, after working all available men all day, we were not quite so well off as we were early that morning,” said E.G. Stacey, manager of the Michigan State Telephone Co. The Bell had two lines to Traverse City yesterday morning but a pole went down in Manton, leaving only one truck north. A line to Reed City worked weakly part of yesterday, but that was all. The storm knocked out all telephones in the Petoskey, Charlevoix and Cheboygan region, the Bell reported. There was a heavy sleet storm from Central Lake north over the entire peninsula. Only Traverse escaped, it being a little warmer on the bay. From an inch to an inch and a half of ice covered the wires from Fife Lake north. There was not so much ice as in the first storm at Cadillac, but the wind was much heavier. Total damage did not equal the destruction of the first storm in this region, the telephone men say. Men were sent north from Cadillac today to untangle the mess above here. The Citizens Telephone Co. also sent out another crew to help on the toll lines, Manager Gus Olson announced. The Citizens had no toll lines working today. Its lines do not go north of Traverse, however, so it escaped the greatest damage in the present storm. The Citizens reported little trouble in the city from the current storm and had 265 phones connected this morning. The Bell had only six or seven phones knocked out yesterday morning, and not that much city trouble reported yet today at noon. The city limits are standing up better than expected. The Bell has its entire city plant connected now.
March 21, 1972
Seventeen area junior high students were recently apprehended for throwing snowballs at passing vehicles on Cadillac streets. Parents, citizens, and city officials have voiced varied opinions on the subject. But one group has remained in the quiet ... local junior high students. A recent visit to Cadillac Junior High School provided some interested answers and comments. Apparently, the majority condemn snowball throwing, but there is that snowball throwing nucleus. According to Junior High Principal Maynard Thompson, students have received numerous warnings about the dangers of throwing snowballs on and off school grounds, although school authority ends with property limits. Morning announcements on this subject, and precautions about walking in the roadway, have been frequently broadcast over the school intercom. Students interviewed all said they were aware of these announcements and had heard them clearly. “I just don’t throw snowballs on school property,” said one snowball loving boy. “I wait ‘til I’m off school grounds and then the school can’t do anything. Then I throw!” One young teen boy was among the 17 involved in the earlier snowballing incident. He felt that “Snowballs are fun.” “I was only holding a snowball in my hand when the police came, but I was going to throw it. I’d been throwing them at cars before that, too.” Saying he feared no punishment for the incident, but added “I’ll probably do it in the future ... but sneakier.”
March 21, 1997
Even after securing additional monies for county veterans, a member of the Soldier and Sailors Commission thinks more can be done. Jim Devereaux’s plan, presented Wednesday to Wexford County commissioners, would add a county veterans affairs department. Devereaux, from Cadillac, said the department could be modeled after one in Leelanau County and start with one half-time person. Eventually, federal Veterans Administration money could garner three more employees. Currently, emergency money to county vets and their families comes from Wexford County and state allocations and is distributed by a volunteer board. There is a small monthly stipend for the veterans affairs director. The county’s budget is $6,500 but was increased $1,000 Wednesday after commissioners approved an adjustment. Commissioner Mike Bengelink questioned the effectiveness of Devereaux’s proposal. Within his outline, Devereaux proposed $15,420 for administrative costs and targeted money for burials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.