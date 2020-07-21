July 21, 1920
The Cadillac Metal Parts. Co., the latest local industry to launch operations, began the manufacture of truck and tractor parts in its new factory at Seventh Street and Third Avenue Tuesday. Substantial, neat and well lighted, the new red brick building, which is finished in metal sash, makes a model light manufacturing establishment. It is 55 by 128 feet in dimensions and located between the Northern Chair Co., and the Falk American Potato Flour plant, with room for rapid expansion in the sheet metal industry. It is a one-story building with adequate sidetrack facilities for loading and unloading. Fenders, hoods and gas tanks now are being turned out at the new plant and steel cabs for the Big Rapids tractors soon will be manufactured here. Only seven men now are employed, but as fast as the rest of the machinery arrives and the plant branches out into more side lines the force will be increased. Some work now is being finished up at the Cadillac Plumbing and Heating Co. on Mitchell Street, where this work formerly was done. L.J. Deming and E.J. Morgan, of that company are interested in the new industry, with Clarence Williams. Mr. Morgan will devote all of his time to the plumbing and heating business and the office work. Mr. Deming will devote part of his time to the plumbing and heating business and the outside work, and the remainder to the Metal Parts Co. An office is being fitted out at the right of the entrance of the new plant and there is a heating plant downstairs. The machine equipment includes rotary and square shears, presses, formers and wiring machines.
July 21, 1970
The signs are down again, and this time it appears that they will stay down. Joe Morissette, owner of Joe's Farm Market at Division Road and M-115, bowed to the wishes of the Michigan Department of State Highways and took down signs advertising his business which allegedly encroached on the right-of-way of state highway M-115. Michigan State Police of the Cadillac post stated that they only knew the signs were down and considered the incident closed. The Wexford County Road Commission was contacted and a commission spokesman said, "No comment. I am aware that the signs are down and our department did not take them down." A spokesman for the State Highway Department said the signs were down and his department had no further plans in the matter. A spokesman for the Wexford County Sheriff's Department stated that their investigation into assault charges against county employees would not be pressed because of conflicting reports leading up to and including the injury sustained by Mrs. Morissette. She reportedly received a cut on the underside of her upper left arm from a sign when she scuffled with a county employee Thursday.
July 21, 1995
Jurors were expected to begin deliberating today in the obscenity trial of a Cadillac adult bookstore owner. Closing arguments were to begin this morning in the trial of Richard Joseph Olsafsky, 43, of Farmington. The charge centers around two videotapes showing sexual acts purchased at Mitchell Street News and Video in Cadillac, a business owned by Olsafsky. Following closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations and is expected to reach a verdict today. Jurors sat quietly and expressionless Thursday as they watched the second of two two-hour pornographic videos. They then heard three hours of testimony by an expert witness for the defense, who said activities in the two videos were not obscene. Even if jurors do decide that the videos are obscene, they must also find that Olsafsky "knowingly disseminated" it to find him guilty.
