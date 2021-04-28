April 28, 1921
The City Commission last evening granted permission to Carl L. Maurer to use the street in front of his store for the temporary storage of building materials during the construction of a contemplated brick structure to replace the present wooden building, where he is now located. Fred McConnell was given a building permit for a cement block potato and produce warehouse to be built west of the Ford garage and near the railroad. Several new arc lights were recommended by the general manager to be placed in the following locations: intersection of Haring and Thirteenth streets, near the fairgrounds; Linden and Arthur streets; 60 candle-power incandescent lamps will be placed at Haring and Ford streets; in the alley at the rear of the Old Odd Fellows Temple; at Wallace and River streets and at Cedar and Hersey streets. The Consumers Power Co. will be requested to place these lights at once. Water mains were ordered on Cotey, North Simon, Walnut and Colfax streets to supply sections not served at present. There will be additional fire hydrants placed on some of the mains. The large billboard at the intersection of Granite and Wood streets was objected to by two residents of that vicinity, both of whom said the board obstructed the view of the cemetery hills and was a nuisance to their part of the city. One man very forcibly told of the character of advertisements displayed on the boards and said his family was forced to look at "cigarette ads every time they looked from the windows." The matter was referred to the general manager and city attorney who will investigate the justice of the claims of the objectors and take such remedial steps as may be possible. The board is considered by motorists as especially essential as a barrier to the ditch at that point, but it was pointed out that a fence would be equally good and more ornamental. There is a sharp turn onto Wood Street at Granite and tourists find the corner dangerous.
April 28, 1971
A former Cadillac man who escaped from Southern Michigan Prison at Jackson five years ago has been captured by Michigan State Police at Bay City. The 32-year-old man was given a 7 1/2 to 15 year sentence for manslaughter in March 1959. The Wexford County Circuit Court sentencing was the result of the death of a 21-month-old child who died on Christmas day in 1958. The man, then a 20-year-old construction worker, was babysitting the infant on Christmas Eve while the mother went shopping, according to court testimony The baby died the following morning at Mercy Hospital from multiple bruises and brain damage. State Police said today that they received a telephone call early Tuesday morning from a women living outside the Bay City limits complaining that a man had tried to break into her home. Police said they found the man near the site and arrested him for being drunk and disorderly. A routine check on the State Police telegraph computer network revealed the man was wanted for prison escape. An official at the prison said today that the man had been paroled from prison but was returned as a parole violator. He was a trusty when he walked away from prison, the official said.
April 28, 1996
A Wexford County jury found the owners of Wendy's in Cadillac not liable for injuries to a man who said he fell in their bathroom. Timothy Walker and his wife Victoria sued Wendy's owner, Watson Food Service, for unspecified damages over $10,000. The suit claimed Timothy Walker suffered permanent injuries from the fall and asked for payment for damages including disability, pain and suffering and loss of consortium. During a five-day trial in Wexford County Circuit Court, witnesses said Walker did not notify Wendy's of the accident at the time, and the first company officials learned of it was when they received a doctor's bill for his treatment. In the lawsuit, Walker claimed he was helped to his feet by a male customer. He then sought treatment from a doctor. Court testimony indicated Walker sought treatment for back injuries from several doctors during the months after the accident, and more than a year later for closed head injuries. The defense contended that Walker's injuries were from another source. A jury deliberated for about 1 1/2 hours before deciding that Wendy's owed a duty to the plaintiff to provide a place of business that was not dangerous, but that it did not breach that duty so no damages should be awarded. The suit was filed in 1992, sometime after the 1991 incident.
