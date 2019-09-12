Sept. 12, 1919
Cadillac's purchases of surplus army food passed the $3,000 mark Thursday night when the tired force at the Webber-Ashworth Co., closed their doors after a weary day during which a constant stream of purchasers passed through the store. While no definite tally was made, the tired clerks figured two-thirds of the car was gone. Peas were the first supply to sell out, after the raisins and prunes, which had many male purchasers. Corn ran out this morning and cocoa and baking powder are also gone. Flavoring extracts are dwindling, although 10 cases of lemon extract were left this morning. Canned beef and canned corn beef hash is left in goodly amount. The article remaining in the largest amount is canned tomatoes. Only one-quarter of the large supply of slab bacon is left. It sells for 31 1/2 cents a pound. Raisins seem to be at a big premium. Several men bought nothing else, although some took away a few bottles of lemon extract on the side. A case of prunes also proved popular with some of the raisin fanciers, who laid in more ambitious stocks. The fact that the raisins were seedless seemed to make a hit with the jovial purchasers.
Sept. 12, 1969
The Rev. Eugene B. Furr was found guilty Thursday afternoon of making a fictitious report of the commission of a crime. Robert Faunce was named foreman of the 84th District Court six-man jury which deliberated less than 20 minutes to reach its unanimous verdict. Rev. Furr was fined $100 and assessed $25 in court costs and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the time suspended for a one-year probationary period. He said he wanted to confer with his attorney before making payment of the fines and costs, indicating he may want to file an appeal. Rev. Furr faced the charge because of a report he made July 7 to Michigan State Police that someone had shot him through the window of his home north of the city. State Police investigated the report and had examinations done on Furr's own .22-caliber rifle, a slug dug from the wall of his study and shells taken from the gun. The examination was done in the MSP crime laboratories at Lansing and Plymouth. Testimony offered during the trial Thursday indicated these tests proved the slug from the wall had been fired by Furr's rifle. Furr's attorney did not deny this point. He based his defense on attempts to discredit the police officers' investigation methods and claims that Furr's constitutional rights had been denied to him. The jury left the courtroom about 3:50 p.m. after hearing Judge Frank Miltner's instructions. They returned about 4:10 p.m. with the guilty verdict.
Sept. 12, 1994
Describing how well the Gus Macker tournament went over the weekend seems limited only by the English language's ability to conjure positive adjectives. "What's another word for totally amazing?" asked Jim Byrne, one of the festival's organizers. "It is amazing how everything came together so well. It really showed how Cadillac is just a great place to be from. We had a tremendous amount of people with big hearts from the area that came and worked hard to make everything go so great. Gus Macker officials said the tournament was one of the smoothest they've seen." Officials estimated that between 18,000 and 20,000 people journeyed to Lake Cadillac's north shore to either play or watch the Macker hoops. Gary Hagen, the event's organizer, drew a parallel between the tournament and a mechanism well-known for its precision. "The tournament went like a Swiss watch," said Hagen. "It's incredible that we had that many people here and all those games going on, and we didn't hear about any problems. I've been to other Gus Macker tournaments, and to not hear any complaints is to say things went extremely well."
