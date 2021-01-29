Jan. 29, 1931
It took the jury only about 20 minutes to consider the case against James Nutter before announcing a verdict of guilty, about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. The prosecution testimony was to the effect that the two Nutters, James and son Ralph, were stopped on M-42 east of Lake City the morning of Dec. 19 and the car searched by Deputies Smith and Truman, who then allowed them to go into Manton. In Manton, opposite Truman's house they were again stopped and that James threw a bottle, which failed to break and which his son Ralph then picked up and smashed, kicking the glass out of the wheeltrack. The two Nutters were the only defense witnesses and both stated that the car was searched by the deputies on M-42, they were then allowed to go on toward Manton. That they had some milk in the car for James' daughter in Manton and some card honey to be sold in Cadillac. They also planned to visit a trap line on the west side of U.S. 131. In Manton they were stopped and Deputy Truman put his hand inside James' coat, asking him where was a bottle of liquor, the Nutters said. James got out of the car and was grabbed on one arm by Truman and on the other by Smith, they stated. They denied that James had any liquor. Ralph Nutter said he had a bottle about a third full of cherry wine and whiskey, the latter being obtained from several empty bottles he found. He said he threw this bottle twice, it breaking the second time. Part of the defense was based on the white color of the liquor introduced as evidence by the prosecution — defense counsel claiming it would have been red if from the cherry wine. This liquid was obtained, deputies stated, by scraping the snow, where the bottle was broken, melting it. Defense brought out that this snow was scraped up some seven hours after the bottle was broken on the main street in Manton. Three essential elements must be established by the people for conviction, the court told the jury. These were whether the arrest without a warrant was justified under the circumstances of the case, whether the respondent at the time and place in question had possession of or were transporting liquor as claimed by the prosecution and whether the liquor so possessed and transported was intoxicating. The amount of liquor is immaterial, he said. Judge Lamb told the jury that the son's part in the transaction was not before them at all. After the court had instructed the jury that there were two courses before them: Either to find the respondent guilty as charged or acquit him, Atty. Wetmore jumped up, stating that he wanted to call the court's attention to the "entire lack of evidence supporting information as filed — the information as filed stating transportation for sale. I move that the respondent be discharged at this time," he said. The court overruled the motion. Mr. Wetmore indicated that the case would be appealed.
Jan. 29, 1971
An ex parte restraining order was issued this morning in Wexford Circuit Court against four defendants in a suit filed earlier today, stopping them from contacting creditors of the suing corporation until further hearing can be held. The suit was filed by Caberfae Inc. against Merle Trepp, Marjorie Trepp, Earl Chelsea and C. Michael Kimber charging the defendants with entering into a conspiracy, and Trepp is charged individually in the suit with embezzlement of cash, goods and services valued at $100,000. This is the third suit filed in recent weeks in a dispute between the corporation, its former ski area manager and a stockholder. Former manager Trepp was fired Dec. 23 from the position he had held four years and a suit was filed the next day seeking return of certain records and funds Trepp was alleged to have taken with him when he left the ski area office. Earl Chelsea of Dearborn Heights filed suit two weeks ago against the corporation, charging malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance in various actions taken by its officers and asking that the corporation be placed in receivership. Today's suit charges that the defendants have entered into a conspiracy to ruin the corporation so that they might take over the corporation after it was thrown into bankruptcy.
Jan. 29, 1996
Blowing snow and a white-out caused the Wexford Pro Enduro 300 to be delayed a day. Qualification suns were the only event to be completed Saturday. Sunday racers with all the races squeezed into one day. "Everything went real well and we got all the races in," said organizer Ron Beninger. "We were real happy with how it went and we will be rescheduling for next year." Saturday Rick Ulrich of Big Rapids, who was testing out his snowmobile, found out how blinding the snow was. Ulrich drove his snowmobile off the embankment and hit the fence. He then flew over the fence. "There was zero visibility," Ulrich said. "I went to pass a guy and thought I was already around the corner. I straightened out and all I saw was the fence — that's when I hit the corner." Ulrich was not hurt but the crash left his six-man crew busy putting the machine back into working order. There was snow under the hood and some parts had to be fastened down. The team quickly went to work, but soon was told that the day's events had been cancelled. About 1,000 people turned out for the weekend events. Originally about 2,000-3,000 was expected.
