Today in history: Kentucky moonshiner captured by sheriff after gunplay

Pictured is a clip from the July 28, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “A barn near Reed City owned by Reo Stieg burned to the ground Friday afternoon. Also destroyed in the blaze was a tractor, a calf, 11 pigs and 5,000 bales of hay. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department was called at 3:22 p.m. shortly after Stieg, 69, spotted smoke coming out of the north side of the barn. Youths from Eagle Boys Village were credited with saving several other cattle.”