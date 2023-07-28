Today in history: Kentucky moonshiner captured by sheriff after gunplay

July 28, 1923
“In Old Kentucky” was staged Thursday evening with Sheriff C.H. Nixon, Undersheriff Ed Belman, “Ike” Van Ocker and All Wood as the cast. The scene was in Harristown and the action included gunplay, horsemanship and a foot race between Wood and the sheriff. The last act was staged in the county jail. All Wood, a genuine Kentuckian, has been arrested in Charlevoix County for alleged moonshining. He didn’t like to stay in jail so he climbed out. A warning was broadcasted to all officers in this part of the state. Sheriff Nixon heard the fugitive might possibly be in Cadillac. He went to the house in Harristown where the man was supposed to be and sure enough, there was the man. Wood wouldn’t wait while Nixon took him to jail but started off across the commons at rapid pace, his training in the Cumberland mountains serving him in good stead. The Kentuckian weighs about half as much as Sheriff Nixon but despite that handicap, Charlie kept pace for 80 rods and then winded, he started shooting into the air. Wood Accelerated. Isaac Van Ocker came along on a horse. “Do you want him?” inquired Ike. “Oh no,” answered the sheriff. “I just wanted to see him run.” The sarcasm was not lost on Ike and he spurred up his steed and overtook the jail breaker. It is believed Wood also is wanted in the upper peninsula for attempted murder, it being alleged he shot a deputy game warden.
July 28, 1973
To hear some people talk three weeks ago, one would have thought Cadillac was to be invaded by long-haired hippies who would bring chaos to the town. They were talking, of course, about the then-upcoming Plamondon-Blazier extortion trial and of the throngs of Rainbow People’s Party members expected to arrive in the city for the trial. The trial came to a close Friday, with Lawrence “Pun” Plamondon, 28, and Craig Blazier, 22, members of the Ann Arbor-based party, found guilty on two counts on extortion in Circuit Court. And there weren’t wild outbursts in the courtroom, demonstrations on North Mitchell Street or confrontations with local citizenry. In fact, unless one has seen the eight or so members on the street (there are only 19 members in the party) and could recognize them on sight, he probably wouldn’t have even known they were in town. Their long hair and casual dress made their appearance little different from that of some local youths. Party members viewed the apprehension over their stay as “typical.” They remain convinced they are being persecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the police and say the government is out “to portray us as violent.”
July 28, 1998
The city of Cadillac intends to submit an application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a permanent boat dock. The grant would provide $111,000 of DNR trust funds for a proposed Lakefront Park permanent dock. The city itself would provide 26% of the funding, or $39,000 of the $150,000 project. If the grant is funded, the new permanent dock would replace the current floating dock system. In order to comply with the grant application regulations, the city must conduct a public hearing to go over the details of the grant.
