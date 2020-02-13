Feb. 13, 1970
Kenwood third graders were given an explanation of what happens when a phone is left off the hook during a tour of the Bell Telephone offices on Thursday. It was explained to the children that equipment in the offices can tell when a phone is off the hook and that a device can make a continuous sound on the phone to attract the attention of the owner, so he will replace the receiver, according to the children’s teacher, Mrs. Arthur Waidelich. The children were taken to various departments where they saw the lines that come into the company, were shown examples of how cost of long-distance calls is recorded on tickets by use of a time clock, watched the operator who makes calls out of town to test line troubles, and visited the service center where records are kept. Room mothers, Mrs. Leslie Remster and Mrs. Jerry Molitor, accompanied the children and their teacher.
Feb. 13, 1995
With Cadillac schools going to their voters for a bond request Tuesday, neighboring Pine River schools is preparing to go to its voters for a bond request. Pine River plans a bond request vote for school improvements on the state school election day, June 12. Starting today, the district is holding a series of three informational meetings to take preliminary plans to district residents. The Pine River school board has tentatively approved a $7.2 million new construction and renovation plan. But, said superintendent Ted Raven, the plan is subject to change if district voters see a need for change. “There is no sense trying to sell a plan to the voters that they don’t want,‘ said Raven. “Our current plans are only preliminary. We welcome comments or suggestions from people that would bring a plan they are willing to support. By holding the meetings we are trying to give everyone a chance to give input in what they would like to see in their schools.‘ As proposed, the $7.2 million project would construct a new middle school adjoining the existing high school. While the new middle school and existing high school would share some facilities, the intent would be to segregate the two school populations as much as possible. The proposed project would also bring new classroom construction and renovation to each of the district’s three elementary schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.