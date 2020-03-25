March 25, 1920
A good times party will be held this evening at the Y.M.C.A. for high school boys and girls. The party will be held under the auspices of the Hi-Y Club and will be the initial attempt of the local club to inaugurate a series of parties at which they will entertain the girls. The games at this evening's party will be under the direction of Jud Himes, of Detroit, state physical director of the Y.M.C.A. and who was formerly recreation director of Camp Custer. Mr. Himes brings new group games to tonight's gathering and promises some unique features. It is expected that between 80 and 100 young people will be present to enjoy the Good Time party. Morris Chetest will preside at the piano and the grand march will be led by Thomas Beddow and Miss Eva McBain. Refreshment will be served during the evening.
March 25, 1970
A telegram from Mrs. Richard M. Nixon recently cited Cadillac High School Key Club members for their assistance to senior student Hulet Sherry. The wire read: "I have recently learned of the outstanding project sponsored by the Cadillac, Michigan, High school Key Club which enabled Miss Hulet Sherry to return to her parents' home in Florida for the Christmas vacation. This is an inspiring example of the fine contributions which young people are making toward the happiness and wellbeing of others. Miss Sherry is indeed a brave and courageous young lady, and the members of the Key Club have proven themselves to be no less thoughtful and persevering. With my deepest appreciation and best wishes; Sincerely, Patricia Nixon." The President's wife was referring to a project undertaken by the high school group which resulted in sufficient funds to fly Hulet to Miami, Florida, for the Christmas holidays. Hulet Sherry is the student from Florida, stricken with cerebral palsy, who entered Cadillac High School as a senior last September. Although confined to a wheelchair, she has carried a regular schedule of subjects, and has made herself an integral part of the senior class. She is expected to graduate in June.
March 25, 1995
A 17-year-old Cadillac High School student is expected to be arraigned today on a criminal charge that carries a maximum five-year prison term on conviction. A warrant was issued Thursday for the student’s arrest, said Wexford County Prosecutor William Fagerman. She faces arraignment in district court this afternoon on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, he said. The charge stems from an incident Tuesday when school officials and police say a female student brought a .32 revolver to school. "There apparently had been some threats made to make her feel scared or intimidated and she said she feared for her safety," said Matt Wohlfeill, community services officer for the Cadillac Police Department. "She brought the gun in a defensive mode ... but that doesn't change the fact that she brought a dangerous weapon to school. Offensive or defensive, the same result can happen. Weapons are just as deadly out of fright." The student never took the weapon from her bag or made any threats with it, Wohlfeill said. "She never pulled the firearm," he said. "If she had pointed it at someone, then we'd be talking about a felonious assault charge."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.