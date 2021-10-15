Oct. 15, 1921
The Ku Klux Klan is active in Western Michigan. “Feelers” have been made in Cadillac regarding the prospects for a branch of the “hooded hoodlums” of the “cuckoo clan.” Glen Reem from Benzonia is the man that drags down the “fees” for signing up members in this district. He appeared before the Midday Club, an organization of young Grand Rapids business men, but he didn’t find a friendly reception. Reem said the Klan would organize several cities in this section. In Detroit 3,000 postal cards were barred from the mail by Postmaster Nagel because they bore the legend, “Be careful. You are wanted.” They were the first of a series planned by a theatrical press agent but they resulted in a wave of hysteria, particularly among women, as they were thought to be terrorist warnings from the Klan, which is organized in Detroit. Flint authorities have refused to let Klan agents circulate propaganda literature there. Indianapolis reports that C.W. Love, “grand goblin of the Empire of the North,” including Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia has sent his resignation to Simmons, the imperial wizard, who broke down on the stand at the Congressional investigation in Washington, which adjourned until Monday. R.B. Love of Indianapolis, brother of C.W., also resigned as king kleagle of Indiana. They are leaving Indianapolis. If Cadillac men joined the Klan the district organizer would get part of their “fee,” the king kleagle of Michigan would get another share, the grand goblin of the northern empire would drag down his bit and the remainder would go to the imperial wizard at Atlanta. The grand jury at Waco, Texas, is continuing its sift of the shooting of a sheriff and other citizens there when the Klan insisted on parading against the objections of the peace authorities.
Oct. 15, 1971
Although it wasn’t planned that way, a certain amount of “new surfacing” has been showing up on Mitchell Street in Cadillac while a paving project is underway on other streets. That new surfacing consists of small droppings of bituminous materials which leak and bounce out of trucks hauling the material from the Globe Construction Co. asphalt plant south of the city to the project areas. City Manager Donald Mason said he had checked with Globe sources and was told the material would probably come up with snow plowing and cold weather this winter. Mason said one truck leak has been repaired and crews are being instructed to carry loads only to the capacity of the truck, not to overfill the box. The entire street repaving project calls for installation of more than 30,000 tons of bituminous material. About 13,000 tons of this is expected to go on this fall with the remainder to be done in the spring after catch basins are installed and some shoulder construction is completed in specific areas. In the first four days this week, 760 tons were installed Monday, 970 Tuesday, 960 Wednesday and 1,070 Thursday. Globe crews plan to work about six hours Saturday in addition to the sunup to sundown schedule they have maintained already this week. Residents were reminded again today by Mason to not rake leaves into gutters in areas where paving is to be done and to park cars in driveways or in some other off-the-street spot during the daytime.
Oct. 15, 1996
The strike against General Motors Corp.’s Canadian unit is having a small rippling effect in the greater Cadillac area. About one-third of the workers at CMI-Cast Parts Inc. had the day off Monday, said Mark Wightman, plant manager. All workers are expected back today. “We are seeing some minor impact,” Wightman said. “We are trying to deal with this as a short-term delay, a hiccup. We are going to treat it as business as usual.” CMI makes engine parts, as well as other automotive parts, for General Motors. Some of the parts are not shipped directly to General Motors, but to sub-assembly plants, Wightman said. “There are backups at all the suppliers,” Wightman said. “Wherever General Motors, or any of the other Big Three, have some type of delay in terms of a strike, there are some minor delays in production.” Because of the strike, CMI will have to inventory some parts. “We are building a little bit of inventory but we have a limited ability to act as a warehouse,” Wightman said. If the strike were to last long-term, Wightman said he does not know what the impact would be. “If the strike continues it will have an impact on suppliers, but it is hard to speculate,” Wightman said. “I think it is a pretty much day-to-day business. It is part of the automobile-supplier world. It is pretty normal stuff for us.” The strike is having very little impact at Michigan Rubber Products, said Ranetta Monaco, of customer service. Michigan Rubber is building up inventory instead of shipping to two Canadian plants on strike, Monaco said. “Until it gets to the point where it is shutting down U.S. facilities we won’t see much of an impact here,” she said.
