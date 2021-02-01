Feb. 1, 1931
The numbers on bonds to the value of $30,000 were identified by Harry Chapman, assistant cashier of the Peoples savings bank, in federal court in New York City as those stolen in the bank robbery here in October 1929. This evidence was given in the trial of James Connolly, St. Paul sportsman, charged with selling $75,000 worth of stolen securities in New York, and also with using the mails to defraud. George Chapman, John Ochko and Verne Gerrish were subpoenaed as witnesses, the latter two being called to the stand to identify the number of bonds owned by them. Harry Chapman was asked to testify because he was present when the bank was robbed, he said today, although he was not subpoenaed. The Chapmans and Ochko testified Wednesday. There were witnesses at the trial from all over the United States, the Cadillac men said. Bruce Greene, cashier of the Albion State bank, was one of them. The Albion bank was robbed March 4, 1930. Connolly is expected to testify early next week. Two New York brokers testified today that Connolly tried to sell them some of the stolen bonds. Horace A. Crowe, manager of the criminal division of the William Burns detective agency, told the court he sent Connolly a list of the stolen securities in pursuit of the agency’s policy to inform brokers on such matters. A few days later Connolly returned the list through the mail, without any comment, Crowe testified.
Feb. 1, 1971
Cause of Friday night’s crash of the Kysor Industrial Corp. twin-engine Cessna 211 has not been determined and three Cadillac me who were in the airplane were reported to be in satisfactory condition today. J.E. Twaddle, Grand Rapids representative of the Federal Aviation Administration, said his office is restricted from giving out any information as to the cause of the crash. He and an associate were at the scene of the Kysor plane crash and will file information on their findings with the National Travel Safety Board, which may make the findings public later. Hospitalized in Mercy Hospital were Raymond Weigel, 53, president and chairman of the board; Robert Carter, 40, Kysor of Cadillac plant manager; and Richard Love, 42, pilot of the company-owned aircraft. Officials of Kysor’s central staff today said they had talked with the trio but had not pressed for details of the crash which occurred during a snowstorm about 7 p.m. Weigel is reported to have sustained five fractured ribs, a laceration on the back of his head and facial bruises. Carter sprained a knee and has blisters on his feet caused by frostbite. He also had a small cut on his face but required no stitches. Carter told a staff member that the plane went down in a wooded area north of Miller Field at Reed City about 7 p.m. All three men were able to get out of the plane and built a fire. Then Carter, least injured of the three, started out on foot to seek help but, realizing his chances of getting lost in the dark in strange territory, turned back. He went out again at daybreak, about 7 a.m., wandered through the new snow for about 90 minutes until he came to the Frank Johnson farm south of the crash scene. Carter telephoned his family and police about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, it was reported. The three men spent the night in the plane, huddled together, wrapped in what blankets were in the plane, their own topcoats and curtains from the plane’s windows.
