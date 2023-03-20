Today in history: Lake Cadillac ice breaks; record set

Pictured is a clip from the March 19, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “High winds that spurred blizzards and flooding over much of Michigan this weekend helped set a record in Cadillac. Ice was officially reported off Lake Cadillac Saturday morning, the earliest date on record. Wind slapped the open water over the small peninsula at the Cadillac Mitchell Yacht Club on the southeastern shore of the lake forming these ice figures.”