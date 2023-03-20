Today in history: Lake Cadillac ice breaks; record set

March 20, 1933
A warning to merchants and other business men not to cash postal money orders for strangers is given today by P.F. Powers, postmaster. He illustrates it with an account of such a case here. Recently M.L. Williams proprietor of a local filling station, cashed a money order for $25 for a man who was going through here to Petoskey, he said. The order was apparently drawn by the office in Sainte Marie, Illinois, on the Petoskey postoffice. It now develops that the orders were stolen from the Sainte Marie postoffice and that the thieves also took the dating stamp and a stamp with the signature of the postmaster. Mr. Williams, who had cashed the order at the postoffice, has reimbursed the postoffice department and is out the $25. Similar cases of the passing of fraudulent money orders obtained from Sainte Marie postoffice have been reported from Fremont, Traverse City, Newaygo and Lansing. The man who cashed the money order is said to be E.O. Kirkpatrick and he has been apprehended, the local office has been notified.
March 19, 1973
While parts of Michigan were experiencing one of the worst wintry blizzards in many years, “spring” came to Cadillac Saturday. And the coming of “spring” to Cadillac set a new record for an early date. By early afternoon Saturday, most of Lake Cadillac was clear of winter ice, and the remaining ice was broken and gradually crushing against the southern shore. The ice break-up was aided by strong north winds that pushed the ice into windows. For nearly a half century, Cadillac residents have looked forward to the clearing of ice from Cadillac as the community’s “official opening of spring.” The earliest previous date on record for the clearing of the lake’s ice was March 18, 1966, only one day later than this year. The new record set Saturday came less than a year after the record for the latest date occurred. It was not until April 28 that Lake Cadillac was open in 1972. Lake Cadillac’s neighboring body of water, Lake Mitchell, remains mostly covered by ice today although there are large open areas at the north and west sides of the lake. Normally, ice on Lake Mitchell remains longer than that of Lake Cadillac. In spite of the “coming of spring” Saturday, Cadillac experienced snow flurries and strong winds that pushed snow into drifts in some parts of the city.
March 20, 1998
The Cadillac Senior Citizens Center is ready to host a house warming party. The center will hold an open house 2-5 p.m. today at its new office in the former Naval Reserve Building on Chestnut Street. The rear entrance is the senior center’s door. “Everybody is invited to the open house,” said directory Karen Miller. “Seniors are very excited about the new location. This is their new home.” The center moved in January from the former Cadillac school district central office building on South Street to the current location. The South Street building was to be demolished for a new Rite Aid building. The school district office moved to a Mitchell Street building last month. The new senior center is about the same size as the former location, about 2,000 square feet. Renovated prior to the move, it is fresh, bright and cozy with a nice small kitchen space and a director’s office.
