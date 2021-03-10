March 10, 1931
State plows, working day and night, have opened many of the trunk lines although many county and township feeder roads remain plugged today. The state rotary punched a hole through the big drift on M-55 within the city limits, east, last night and was working beyond there this morning. This is the first time that a rotary has been needed to open East Division Street but the enormous drift there was too much for the other type plows. The state was lending the rotary to the city this afternoon to open the boulevard. U.S. 131 is open all the way to the Straits except for a stretch between South Boardman and Fife Lake, which was to be opened this afternoon, it is expected. From Fife Lake to Traverse City is open except on M-113 and a double-header plow is expected to have that cleared sometime today. M-66 is closed north of Lake City and that too was scheduled to be clear today. M-42 is closed and probably won’t be open until tomorrow, according to the highway department. M-74 is still closed and it is expected that it won’t be plowed out until after tomorrow. All of the roads on the east side of the state are open. Motorists going to Petoskey from here are being routed on M-55 to Houghton Lake, then on U.S. 27 to Gaylord; U.S. 131 to Petoskey. More trouble was experienced south of Traverse City than north of it. City plows were busy clearing streets and sidewalks and on Mitchell Street the snow was being loaded into dump trucks and carted away. Every effort is being made to get the streets open as soon as possible, according to George Johnston, city manager, but this is the biggest storm since the city has been keeping its streets open in the winter and naturally it takes several days after the snow stops and gives the plows a chance. Double header truck plow outfits were clearing the county roads, one being on the Boon highway and the other working around Manton. The Boon road was expected to be plowed today. Hoxeyville and Meauwataka are still isolated and Clam Lake roads are plugged. A plow worked on the Whaley road Tuesday. Trains are running on time today with no trouble reported. The rural carriers started out again this morning but were unable to deliver mail except to a few houses on the state road or the outskirts of the city. Lake City succeeded in getting mail here Tuesday, part way by truck and the remainder by horse vehicle and today the truck brought it. Star route carriers of Meauwataka and Hoxeyville were still unable to make their trips.
March 10,1971
A vote to repeal a 1943 city tavern ordinance by the Manton City Commission Monday night was immediately met with a petition signed by 214 registered voters asking that the issue be brought to a referendum vote. The commission, after discussion, voted unanimously to repeal a 1943 ordinance restricting tavern hours within the city limits and to approve the adoption of an ordinance which would allow the taverns to be open until 2 a.m. weekdays and from noon Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday. The commission was immediately given a petition backed by five members of the Manton Ministerial Society with signatures of 214 registered voters, much more than the 25% of the voters who voted for mayor in the last election, which was their requirement. In discussion, Commissioner Don Larson said, “I don’t know of one small town that closes at 12 p.m. It just doesn’t happen any more.‘ Commissioner Lyle Kibbe said, “I don’t see what the difference is when a store can sell take-out beer across the street from the church on Sunday. Rev. Hilliard, a backer of the petition, said “The petitions speak for themselves. This shows that a number of registered voters are concerned about the issue.‘
March 10, 1996
A year and a half into raising ostriches, Dennis and Debbie Borsum have seen success and failure. Three females with thick brown feathers are almost fully grown. But one female succumbed to hypothermia. The only male of the batch gave up after months of pestering from the group leader. Ostrich farming has been a constant learning process for the Borsums but they plan to continue raising the majestic birds in hopes there will be a national market for ostrich meat. So far, the industry is still a breeder’s market, Borsum said. Farmers are trying to increase stock to meet estimated demands in the future. Eggs are pricey and full-grown breeders are ever pricier. But eggs that once cost $1,000 have come down from just over a year ago. Prices are expected to continue dropping, Borsum said. The highly perceptive creatures aren’t pets for the Borsums. Ostrich growers in the United States want to develop an American market for ostrich meat and supply the market themselves. They are optimistic they can build a market because ostrich meat is lower in fat, cholesterol and sodium than other poultry. Ostriches have a slaughter weight of at least 100 pounds. Growers have donated meat to the common market to get it on restaurant menus. A year ago, the meat was available in Chicago. now it is available in seven Michigan restaurants, including Windows in Traverse City.
