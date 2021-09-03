Sept. 3, 1921
As the local supply of serum ran out again Friday, the third time the demand has exceeded the supply, there were few inoculations yesterday and the clinic at the Cadillac City Hall could not operate last night, the hours when the largest crowds come. A big supply from Lansing arrived today, however, and there will be lots on hand this evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m., when the first inoculations will be given for the last time. There were 46 firsts, 53 seconds and 82 thirds administered Friday. With the total of firsts now well past the 3,000 mark, a fine total is anticipated when the first inoculations stop tonight. The seconds and thirds will be given for the next two weeks and the entire treatment is necessary for absolute immunization from the fever. The clinic will be open the usual hours Monday, Labor Day, it was announced at the city hall today. In discussing the story running around the city that there are private sewers running direct into the Clam River, although all the city ones now empty into the old disposal plant. City hall officials today said they would like to know where the private sewers are. Until last year there were several industrial concerns with private sewers entering the Clam. Now all of these above the disposal plant have been diverted into city trunks and the only one of which George Johnston, city manager, has any knowledge below the disposal plant is that of the Pennsylvania roundhouse. The state sanitary engineer was shown this one, it was said at the city hall today. The state officers, while realizing as well as local officers that the river situation is a bad one, said the stream was in as good condition as could be expected with the present disposal plant and low water, Manager Johnston said today. City officers have been along the river several times. They would like to know where the rumored sewer outlets are, Mr. Johnston said in discussing the matter today.
Sept. 3, 1971
The Michigan Education Association has opened a new area office in Cadillac. Tom Patterson, formerly of Lansing, will serve as executive director for the office which is located in the Blick Building at 421 S. Mitchell St. The Cadillac office is one of 86 similar offices throughout the state and it will serve its teacher members in Cadillac, Mesick, Buckley, Kalkaska, Kingsley, Lake City, Manton, McBain, Fife Lake, and the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate District Schools. The primary areas are public relations, political action, professional negotiations, contract implementation, improvement in instruction, human relations and leadership training.
Sept. 1996
A 100-acre parcel in Lake County has been selected by the Department of Corrections as the site to build the state’s first privately operated prison for violent, juvenile offenders. Corrections Department Director Kenneth McGinnis notified local officials Friday that the so-called “punk prison” would be coming to Baldwin. The 100 acres of vacant, state-owned land is located north of Baldwin in Webber Township on 32nd Street, just east of M-37. The facility is expected to pump millions of dollars into Lake County, which is one of the poorest counties in the state. “I think this is the break that Lake County needs,” County Board Chairman Doug DeMaw said. “We fought to bring this here because we need the jobs.” “I’m glad to see that it is going to happen.” Up to 500 jobs in corrections, security, food service, facility management and transportation are expected to be created once the facility is complete. The prison also would create many more jobs beyond the prison walls. “It will create new opportunities for area vendors and may create a need for new vendors,” DeMaw said. “There are all kinds of economic possibilities. More jobs being generated will certainly cause a boom in housing to house the people that will work at the facility. Webber Township will benefit from this, Baldwin School District will benefit and the county will benefit. But exactly how much revenue it will generate we don’t know yet.” Because the prison will be run by a private company, it will raise the county’s tax base. If operated by the state, the prison would be removed from tax rolls. The facility is expected to cost about $65 million to build. It will house up to 480 male offenders from 14 to 19 years old, who have been convicted as adult criminals. The inmates will be transferred to an adult facility when they turn 20. Last week a public hearing was held on the issue in Webber Township. Several people spoke both for and against the facility. After the public hearing, the township board voted to go ahead with the project. The major concern people have about the facility was the possibility of there being escapes. But, according to DeMaw, there has never been an escape from a prison of this level in the United States.
