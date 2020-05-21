May 21, 1970
Lake Missaukee's record high water level has caused suit to be filed against the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners and the Missaukee County Road Commission. A "show cause" hearing is set for Friday morning on the suit filed by property owners Harold and Gladys Jackson "on their own behalf and on behalf of all others similarly suited as a class." The suit requests the court to enter an order to show cause why an order should not be entered directing Missaukee County Board of Commissioners to maintain the lake at its legally established level and requests a permanent order directing the Board of Commissioners to maintain the lake at its established level. The suit charges that the plaintiff’s property has been repeatedly flooded and that operation of septic systems has been impeded or stopped. It adds that the homes of others similarly situated have been flooded to a depth of eight inches and rendered unusable. The plaintiffs believe that because of high water and the flooding of homes and septic systems, Michigan Public Health Authorities will forbid the use of their residence, the suit said. Bruce Reynolds of the District One Health Department told the Evening News Monday that he was completing a survey of homes affected by the Missaukee lake level and he had informed some homeowners of dangers caused by flooded septic systems. Reynolds said then that the lake level was 1.9 feet above the level of 1,238 feet above sea level established in circuit court in 1942. Attached to the suit as an exhibit is a report of the Michigan Department of Health concerning the effects of high water levels on the lake. The lake level has been a concern of the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners for at least three months. A committee was appointed at their March meeting, and at the April meeting an engineer was hired to study the problem. He reported to the board at the May meeting and submitted a report to them. This report is attached as an exhibit in the suit.
May 21, 1995
When Governor John Engler's "Build Michigan" initiative ends in September, the Wexford County Road Commission will lose about 10% of its current budget. Other counties across the state will lose a similar amount. The city of Cadillac will see about an 8% decline in road project funds. The gas tax increase now being discussed in the legislature could help, said Wexford County Road Commission engineer/manager Bob Fudge. But he said it would take about three cents per gallon dedicated to counties and cities to make up the difference. Unfortunately for local governments, state officials had a different plan, said city of Cadillac finance director Dale Walker. Gov. Engler and officials of the Michigan Department of Transportation said the entire increase was needed for major work on bridges and major freeways. Local government officials from across the state are lobbying their legislators to get some of the increase dedicated to local needs. Otherwise, "we'll get to pay, but we won't get much benefit," Walker said. "If our residents are going to pay a portion of this increase, then some of it should come back to our communities where our streets and roads need work, too." The latest talk was of a 7 cent per gallon increase, Fudge said, with 5 cents going to the state and 2 cents to the cities and counties. That would leave Wexford County with a net loss compared to the Build Michigan funds. "We were excited when the governor came out and said he would support a tax increase of 5 to 7 cents a gallon, until he said he needed 70% of it," Fudge said.
