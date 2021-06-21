June 21, 1921
Cadillac motorists will be fortunate July 2 in having an opportunity of seeing a demonstration of the new Dow Metal pistons used in racing cars, as Bob Wilcox of Owosso, Michigan’s dirt track champion, uses these pistons exclusively. Material from which Dow Metal is made is contained in a natural brine, pumped from the wells of the Dow Chemical Co. at Midland. It is made by electrical treatment of the brine and is so light it floats on the surface in process. Pistons made of Dow metal weigh but 5 1/4 ounces each. The metal is one-third lighter than aluminum and is very strong. The performance of the cars fitted with Dow Metal pistons will be interesting to garage men and auto accessory dealers. Cadillac is fortunate in securing the contracts of the best dirt track drivers in the state, as there are so many calls in the larger cities that Wilcox and many others cannot fill the smaller engagements. It is largely the fact that Cadillac has had no races of this character that decided the racing drivers to come here, as there will naturally be more interest in the contests here than in cities where there is an annual event. All precautions for safety will be taken at the corners of the track and a safety zone will be established to protect the crowd from possible accidents to the drivers on the level curves.
June 21, 1971
A two-hour hearing was held Thursday morning in the House of Representatives at Lansing concerning the proposed Liberty Amendment, according to Mrs. Nelson Black of Tustin who attended the meeting as a representative of the Cadillac Area Conservative Club. “A guard at the capitol said it was the biggest crowd assembled there that he could remember,‘ said Mrs. Black. “There were between 600 and 700 people from all over the state in the auditorium.‘ She related that Willis Stone, national chairman of the Liberty Amendment committee, spoke about the measure, and how it would compel the United States government to “abide by the constitution. Thereby, the government could no longer own and operate businesses or properties on which it pays no taxes, and which it now operates in competition with free enterprise.‘ The Liberty Amendment is a nationwide project, said Mrs. Black. Seven states have already adopted the resolution and it is pending in Congress as HJ Resolution No. 23. Rep. Richard Friske introduced the amendment in April, she said, and Sen. James Fleming introduced it in the state Senate. She quoted Friske as saying, “Passage of this bill will have a beneficial influence on the future of the free world. We should let our legislators know how we feel about it. It will be an important issue in the election campaigns of 1972.‘
June 21, 1996
The Lake Mitchell Property Owners Association has agreed to treat about 15 acres of their 550-acre lake with a herbicide in an attempt to prevent an invasive weed from spreading and choking out aquatic life in the lake. While those who live along the lake say the preventive measure could save their lake, opponents of the lake’s treatment say the herbicide will affect more than just the invasive weed. They say the herbicide’s use is not safe in any amount. Members of Citizens’ League for Environmental Action and Responsibility (CLEAR), Michigan Environmental Council, and Vietnam Veterans of American (VVA) say the only thing to do with 2,4-D is ban it. VVA sent documents to all state legislators in March asking that the manufacture and sale of 2,4-D be banned. Vietnam veterans became involved in the fight against 2,4-D because it was mixed 50-50 with 2,4,5-T to create Agent Orange. 2,4,5-T was banned in 1975, after studies showed it caused cancer. Veterans and some environmentalists say 2,4-D is deadly even though it remains on the market. “The reason for our concern is the fact that 2,4-D produces the same deadly isomers of Dioxin as the compound did ... which rests at the top of the human toxicity list,‘ a VVA document states.
