June 27, 1922
The cleanup at the State Parks Saturday accomplished much more than early indications that afternoon, as more men turned up during the day. There were nearly 30 for the picnic dinner, which was not served until 6:10 p.m., as the real workers did not tire so quickly as the business men who staged the first cleanup. Much more was accomplished Saturday than in the previous drive, considering the force which turned out and the fewer teams and trucks. The work doesn’t show up as well as it might, because there are so many private tracts which are left wreck strewn alongside the various plots acquired by the state. All of the main picnic grove beyond Kenwood has been cleared up, however. South of the boulevard, along the shore, a fine start has been made but there are portions of this which still must be attended. Scattering limbs, too high to reach without ladders, and piles of stuff which was chopped up, must be taken out and burned. All but one little corner of the strip inside the boulevard was finished. The park lying between the canal and the Indian Trail Camp was the scene of much of the Saturday activity, and the crew there was not visible from the road to those inspecting the work. It is expected that the park authorities now will engage a man or two to complete the work. W.L. Saunders, chairman of the park board, expressed himself as greatly pleased with the work last weekend. He said that he felt it showed concretely that the laboring men have as high a sense of civic pride and duty as the business men who more directly benefit from the tourist visitors. P.F. Powers, who had charge of the picnic, expressed thanks for the donations and services of the women who aided that enterprises.
June 27, 1972
The Cadillac Mitchell Yacht Club’s largest field of the young sailing season turned out Sunday for senior races. Thirteen boats challenged a brisk wind with Jerome and Andy Slack claiming the victory. George and Lisa Dalby were second and Tom and Mike Richmond and Bev Wagoner were third. In junior races Saturday, Marie Wagoner and Tom Slack finished first, Mike Wagoner and Dave Garber second and Linda Wagoner and Marty Garber third.
June 27, 1997
Weather permitting, lakes Cadillac and Mitchell will be treated for swimmer’s itch today and Wednesday. Swimmers should watch for signs posted by Wexford County’s public works department, which will advise when it’s safe to re-enter the water. The risks of swimming immediately after the water is treated comes not from the copper sulfate sprayed, but from the number of dead snails on the water’s edge, according to Linda DeMarchis from the district health department. Swimmer’s itch originates form larvae housed in snails. “So being in the water right after they spray increases the risks of contacting swimmer’s itch,” DeMarchis said. Thus far, no cases of the skin rash have been reported to the health department. “I haven’t heard any complaints yet,” DeMarchis said. Swimmer’s itch is the common term for a certain type of dermatitis, caused by parasite larvae burrowing into the skin and dying. Last year, more than 200 cases were reported, according to Lois Poag, of the Lake Mitchell Improvement Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.