Feb. 18, 1970
Wexford County Circuit Judge William R. Peterson, who has been conducting a one-man jury investigation in Genesee County, has charged the mayor of Flint and two other persons with conspiracy to solicit a bribe, United Press International reported today. The accused are Mayor Donald R. Cronin, 5th ward Commissioner Fred Tucker and a third man identified as George Sahadi Joseph. They were arrested and charged with “willfully and knowingly agreeing together to corruptly solicit a bribe from the Alco Construction Co.‘ The arrest warrant, signed by Peterson, who is Wexford County circuit judge but was assigned to handle the grand jury investigation, charged the three conspired between April 9 and June 28, 1969, to “seek a sum of money from the Alco Construction Co. for a favorable vote and influence as city commissioners on an elderly housing project proposal which was being considered for approval or rejection by the Flint City Commission.‘ Cronin was one of the city commissioners at the time of the alleged conspiracy. He was elected mayor by the other city commissioners 1.5 years ago. He also operates a real estate agency in Flint. The warrant alleged that Cronin, Tucker and Joseph, who was also known as “the Horn,‘ attempted to solicit a bribe from the Alco company in regard to the Flint Park Project. Judge Peterson was called to investigate alleged corruption in Oakland County last year and later assigned to the Genesee County investigation. Besides his career on the bench, Peterson is interested in history and is currently writing a history of Wexford County.
Feb. 18, 1995
Erma Hitesman never had a dog of her own, but there’s one golden retriever that holds a special place in her heart. “There’s no other dog in the world like Molly,‘ Hitesman said. “She’s a real beauty.‘ Molly, owned by Doug and Donna Nelson of Cadillac, visits Erma and other residents at Lakeview Lutheran Manor almost every week. It takes Molly about two hours to make the rounds. As she travels down the long, brightly lit corridors, she stops often to go into patients’ rooms. And she’s just the right height for patients in wheelchairs. Her head comes up to their knees, so residents need only stretch out their hand to pat her auburn coat. Doug Durand, activities director, said pet visits to the nursing home are valuable because they help patients recall memories and have social activity. Durand used the example of Ewan “Scooby‘ Blake to prove his point. “Ewan doesn’t speak much,‘ Durand said. “but with Molly, he comes out of his shell.‘ Blake waits for Molly each week in the middle of a corridor. While Molly meanders down the walkway, Blake yells, “Molly.‘ Blake’s calls punctuate the conversation between other patients and Molly’s owners. The Nelsons cut visits short as Blake’s calls become more urgent. When Molly is within about 10 feet of Blake, Doug Nelson drops the leash. Molly walks up to Blake, who holds a treat for Molly. Mae Dunkin is another patient always ready for Molly’s visits. “Mae waits by the door every week,‘ Doug Nelson said. “If we miss a week, she knows.‘ The Nelsons have been taking Molly to the nursing home long enough to know almost all of the patients by name. “She’s really good with the patients,‘ Donna Nelson said. “We’ve been taking her here for four years now.‘ The Nelsons encourage others to bring their pets to Lakeview for a visit. “We have tried to get others interested in coming,‘ Donna said, “We found that once you start coming, you get hooked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.