Dec. 22, 1920
Albert Watson has been making ice with which to supply his customers. This is not artificial ice that Mr. Watson has been making, as there really is no such thing as artificial ice. Ice frozen under artificial conditions is no less ice than that which covers the lakes and rivers and sidewalks in the winter. The ice Mrs. Watson has been selling is made this way: He has cut the comparatively thin ice from the lake, piled it to the desired thickness and flooded it, allowing the slabs to freeze into a compact mass. The ice thus formed in really laminated ice. Last year's ice has been gone for some weeks and many customers were without ice for long periods, said Mr. Watson. So far this year there has been no weather cold enough to freeze thick ice nor to keep perishable products without refrigeration. Thus the effort on the part of Huckleberry and Watson to give service at the cost of a whole lot of trouble.
Dec. 22, 1970
Five volunteers in an area knitting project contributed to 126 Christmas baskets distributed by the Salvation Army today. Mrs. Robert Jay of 354 Marble St., Cadillac, started the project last winter. An avid knitter herself, she thought there might be others who would like to do something constructive with their spare time. Five area women donated their time, while an area merchant donated the yarn. By late spring, the yarn had been used, and 40 pairs of mittens and 35 slipper socks had been completed. One of the women, Mrs. Emily Lindstrom, 90, of Cadillac, knitted 18 pairs of slipper socks, according to Mrs. Jay. "It seems significant that a lady her age could be of help to her community," she said. Others who responded to the public announcement for volunteers were Mrs. Richard Taylor of Boon, Mrs. Arthur Nelson, Mrs. Henry Robinson, and Mrs. D.C. Ranville, all of Cadillac. The Christmas baskets are preassigned for needy families. Numbers of family members are known so baskets are filled to order. Food for the baskets came from the Salvation Army Bag Drive held Dec. 14-15. Fifty carloads of Cadillac Senior High students collected and distributed the bags throughout neighborhoods in the vicinity.
Dec. 22, 1995
In some ways, Robert West would like to station his Salvation Army bucket out in the cold, instead of just inside the doorway of a major store. "People seem to give more when it's outside," he said. Instead, cold and snowy weather have kept the familiar red buckets off the streets more than usual this year, said Captain Bonnie Sanders of the Salvation Army in Cadillac. Groups have brought the kettles to other areas on some weekends, such as Manton, Lake City and to McBain for the craft show but donations are down about $1,500-$2,000 from last year, she said. "I think that's basically because of the weather, we weren't able to have our bell ringers out as much," she said. The Salvation Army receives most of its donations at Christmastime, she said, and the kettles usually contribute about $10,000-$12,000 of that. The funds go toward food for needy families and other Christmas expenses. Any left over is used for assistance year-round, such as with rent or groceries. The Salvation Army distributed Christmas baskets and toys to a stream of needy families Friday, at their center on Wright Street in Cadillac. "We have probably the best Christmas toy selection we've had in the five years my husband and I have been here," Sanders said. "The Naval Reserve has done a super job with Toys for Tots." Bell ringers also remained at their stations trying to collect funds for the coming year's needs. West said the pace seemed to be picking up as Christmas approached. He especially likes to see children ask their parents if they can donate, he said, because it shows they are learning the true meaning of Christmas. "The kids love it, and more and more I'm seeing teenagers give their own money," he said. "You can see it's money from their pockets that they could use to buy something for themselves."
