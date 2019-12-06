Dec. 6, 1919
The school work of the past month has been interfered with to quite an extent owing to sickness, said the report of Supt. G.A. McGee to the Board of Education Friday evening. The situation is especially serious, continues the report, in the Cass and McKinley schools where several cases of diphtheria have been found. The situation in the Cass building is most serious. In this school the city health officer thought it best to take extra from the throats of the pupils of all grades except the first, which was not exposed as were the others. All pupils who have had cultures taken were dismissed pending a report from the bacteriologist, which report is expected Monday. Miss Fern Maxwell has requested a release from her work in the sixth grade as she wishes to reenter normal. Supt. McGee recommends that Roxie Cowin be appointed to fill this vacancy. The recommendation was also made that Mrs. George Hall, who is now filling a position in the city schools, be given a permanent position in the grades. Miss Mae Dwyer, teacher of the sixth grade in the McKinley school, has asked for a release owing to the illness of her mother.
Dec. 6, 1969
A combined move by Cadillac City Police and Michigan State Police of the Cadillac post resulted in the arrest of five area residents Friday night. Four were charged with breaking and entering. One was charged with possession of stolen property. No names were released by arresting officers today because the accused have not been arraigned and three of the five arrested are juveniles. Action was taken after city police reported the theft of property from Dan’s IGA Market at 321 Selma St. The market is owned by Dan Pastataik. In a similar move involving efforts by three police agencies, one Cadillac and one Houghton Lake resident were arrested Thursday night and charged with breaking and entering. City police said the pair were questioned on burglaries of Cadillac Piano and Organ, Southgate Sales, Montgomery Wards and Kelley’s Service.
Dec. 6, 1994
Sponsors of an effort to recall six Haring Township officials said they will probably wait about 10 days to begin circulating petitions calling for a recall election. The sponsors oppose the township board’s decision to raise the township millage from one mill to three mills. The six petitions seek the recall of Township Supervisor Mary Stark, Clerk Andrea Hofstra, Treasurer Jane Young, and trustees Keith Ball, Nancy Vinson and Albert Nelson. The Wexford County Elections Committee on Monday approved the wording of six recall petitions submitted by the group, but the targeted officials have 10 days to appeal that decision to the circuit court. The recall sponsors tentatively decided to wait until after that time to start circulating the petitions that ask for recall elections. The petitions state: “We believe that a 200 percent township millage increase from one mill to three mills is not in the best interest of Haring Township taxpayers. (Title and name of official) voted yes on this increase.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.